Twitter Announces Support of GIFs, the Internet Goes Crazy

June 18, 2014

Twitter announced today that it officially supports animated GIFs, in addition to pictures, videos and regular text. As you can imagine, the Internet went crazy with people tweeting GIFs of all sorts of things. Cats, dogs, World Cup action. You name it.

As of this afternoon, there were more than 220,000 tweets about GIFs. It was a trending topic.

Some companies and other brands got in on the early action. Here's a small sampling of how companies large and small have used the new GIF capability for their marketing purposes:

Netflix used it as an opportunity to showcase Orange Is the New Black:

Um, hi Wendy's. This is making me dizzy:

Is there something on our cheek? http://t.co/MqyQYAFckr — Wendy's (@Wendys) June 18, 2014

Hootsuite was instructional:

Posting GIFs to Twitter? Enterprise and Pro users, be sure to switch settings to http://t.co/i88WFAjS9y: http://t.co/GO1X5rnTlO — Hootsuite (@hootsuite) June 18, 2014

Testing, testing:

Testing gifs on Twitter :D http://t.co/iSzCUokVQR — Nickelodeon (@NickelodeonTV) June 18, 2014

Birchbox celebrates:

This is how we feel about GIFs on Twitter. http://t.co/OfWsNg1RKq — birchbox (@birchbox) June 18, 2014

Ellen DeGeneres expressed herself:

I just found out you can put GIFs on Twitter http://t.co/TkuJWhn5Zg — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) June 18, 2014

Search Engine Land had some fun at the expense of Google's Matt Cutts: