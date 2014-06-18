Gifs

Twitter Announces Support of GIFs, the Internet Goes Crazy

Entrepreneur Staff
Director of the Entrepreneur Partner Studio
2 min read

Twitter announced today that it officially supports animated GIFs, in addition to pictures, videos and regular text. As you can imagine, the Internet went crazy with people tweeting GIFs of all sorts of things. Cats, dogs, World Cup action. You name it.

As of this afternoon, there were more than 220,000 tweets about GIFs. It was a trending topic.

Some companies and other brands got in on the early action. Here's a small sampling of how companies large and small have used the new GIF capability for their marketing purposes:

Netflix used it as an opportunity to showcase Orange Is the New Black:


Um, hi Wendy's. This is making me dizzy:


Hootsuite was instructional:


Testing, testing:


Birchbox celebrates: 


Ellen DeGeneres expressed herself:


Search Engine Land had some fun at the expense of Google's Matt Cutts:


 

