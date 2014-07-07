Technology

More People Want to Get Shocked Than Sit in Total Stillness for 15 Minutes

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Former Staff Writer
2 min read

Does the idea of sitting alone in a room for 15 minutes doing absolutely nothing sound like pure bliss or unimaginable torture?

Many participants in a new study out of the University of Virginia agreed on the latter, as researchers concluded that today's society has become increasingly averse to the notion of stillness.

While this may come as no surprise, the experiment also uncovered a rather jarring fact: Some participants, when given the choice, preferred to self-administer a mild electrical shock -- of the same intensity as static electricity -- as opposed to sitting in silence for no more than 15 minutes.

"I think they just wanted to shock themselves out of boredom," University of Virginia psychology professor Timothy Wilson told Reuters. "Sometimes negative stimulation is preferable to no stimulation."

Related: Supreme Court Unanimously Rules Police Can't Search Smartphones Without a Warrant

Of all participants, men were particularly antsy. Two-thirds administered at least one shock, while only a quarter of women did. One male participant even shocked himself 190 times.

All told, nearly 800 people -- including adults from a variety of backgrounds, up to age 77 -- took part in 11 total experiments.

The majority found it “difficult to use their own minds to entertain themselves, at least when asked to do it on the spot,” Wilson said. "In this modern age, with all the gadgets we have, people seem to fill up every moment with some external activity."

For instance, when asked to sit alone in their homes without a cellphone, music player, reading material or writing implements, a third of all volunteers cheated, Reuters reports, by instinctively reaching for a nearby device.

Related: Oh, the Irony: Coke Slams Social Media Addicts in New Viral Video

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Technology

How Artificial Intelligence Can Help You Better Manage Your Time

High Tech Is Powerfully Influencing the Future of the Cannabis Industry

Technology

6 Reasons Why You Should Prototype Your Idea Before Developing It