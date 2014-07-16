Common Vacation Mistakes Managers Make (Infographic)

July 16, 2014 1 min read

When summer hits its peak, people often take time off from work for a little rest and relaxation. Eighty-eight percent of Americans contacted for a recent survey said they plan to take a summer vacation this year, according to research released by Orbitz.

Unfortunately, the opposite could probably be said of entrepreneurs, according to the results of research by OfficeTeam, a staffing service, about vacation mistakes made by managers.

One-third of the senior managers surveyed believed the biggest mistake they made during their last vacation was not taking off enough time. Why? Managers are hesitant to leave the office because they fear their absence will negatively affect staff productivity. Thirdly They’re also sometimes unable to relax while away: One-fourth of the managers polled said they’re unable to take their mind off work, and 22 percent of them said they check in with their office too frequently.

Does all this sound familiar?

Check out an infographic released by OfficeTeam below.