This Might Be the Most Infuriating Customer Service Call Ever

July 15, 2014 2 min read

Updated July 16 at 11 a.m. ET with comments from Comcast.

Customer service representatives can be pleasant, helpful, rude or nondescript.

Then, there's this guy.

"Why is it that you don’t want the faster speed? Help me understand why you don’t want faster Internet," a Comcast representative yells in an infuriating eight-minute recording that has now rippled across the Internet. The customer on the other end was tech journalist Ryan Block, who wanted to cancel his service and move on to another provider.

Block, who was extremely patient and professional during the call, just wanted to disconnect. Finally, after numerous attempts at getting his service severed, the audibly angry rep relented. The representative, who has not been identified, was unable to provide a confirmation of said cancellation, naturally.

Block took to Twitter to let everyone know that indeed the cancellation went through.

Comcast released a statement regarding the call heard around the Internet: "The way in which our representative communicated with them [Block and his wife] is unacceptable and not consistent with how we train our customer service representatives. We are investigating this situation and will take quick action."

Comcast says they are using the opportunity to "reinforce how important it is to always treat our customers with the utmost respect."

