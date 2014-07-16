Alcohol

This Startup Wants to Bring Personal Breathalyzers to the Masses

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Former Staff Writer
2 min read

Here’s a sobering business concept: a San Francisco startup called BACtrack wants to bring personal breathalyzers to the masses.

The company announced yesterday the launch of a new keychain-sized breathalyzer device called the BACtrack Vio, which syncs with users’ smartphones to wirelessly track blood alcohol content. It is priced at $49.99 and displays its findings on companion apps for a wide array of Apple and Android devices.

The aim of BACtrack is to “ultimately help consumers better understand how alcohol affects their bodies and also make smarter, more informed decisions,” said the company’s founder and CEO, Keith Nothacker.

Related: Just Add Water: Powdered Alcohol Approved by the U.S. Government

The app, which the device accesses via Bluetooth, prompts users to guess their levels before taking a reading so that they may better gauge their intoxication tendencies over time.

Users can also look back on their readings and attach pictures and notes, or share their stats on social media.

BACtrack was founded in 2001 and in 2013 launched its debut product, BACtrack Mobile. The larger device -- which is about half the size of an iPhone -- uses police-grade technology to measure blood alcohol levels. It is priced at $149.99.

Related: A Family Legacy: Tennessee Brothers Seek to Revive Fallen Whiskey Empire

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Alcohol

Illegal Moonshine in Brooklyn? This Entrepreneur Says Not.

Alcohol

11 Ways Drinking Alcohol Can Make You Smarter, Healthier and More Creative

Alcohol

Is This $120 Bottle of Bourbon Actually a Bargain?