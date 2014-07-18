Innovation

The Top 10 Most Innovative Countries in the World

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Senior Entrepreneurship Writer at CNBC
3 min read

Is chocolate the best fuel for creativity?

For the fourth year in a row, Switzerland has been named the most innovative country in the world, according to the newest version of a report published by Cornell University, the World Intellectual Property Organization and graduate school INSEAD. The report has been coming out annually since 2007.

If not chocolate, the secret sauce to driving innovation surely must be talent. To compete on the global scale, countries need their best minds to be getting the best class in education and then working on their home turf -- not abroad.

Related: We Have Lost Sight of the Real Meaning of Innovation

Here’s a look at the top 10 list, with the previous year’s ranking in parenthesis.

  1. Switzerland (No. 1 in 2013)
  2. United Kingdom (3)
  3. Sweden (2)
  4. Finland (6)
  5. Netherlands (4)
  6. United States of America (5)
  7. Singapore (8)
  8. Denmark (9)
  9. Luxembourg (12)
  10. Hong Kong (China) (7)

The ranking surveys 143 economies around the world, using 81 indicators ranging from information and communication technologies; business sophistication such as knowledge workers, innovation linkages and knowledge absorption; and innovation outputs such as creative goods and services and online creativity.

The bottom line to driving innovation is smart people. But for nations looking to up their innovation ranking, developing talent requires complicated strategy.

“As innovation becomes a global game, a growing number of emerging economies are confronted with complex issues whereby ‘brain gain’ can only be generated through a delicate balance between talents outflows (e.g. citizens seeking an education abroad) and inflows (whereby high performers return home to innovate and create local jobs, and diasporas contribute to national competitiveness),” says Bruno Lanvin, co-author of the report and executive director at INSEAD.

Related: Is Competition a Catalyst for Innovation?

While the same economies included in the top 10 and top 25 rankings remain by and large the same, Lanvin says that he has observed “encouraging signs” that emerging economies are improving their ability to keep talent.

As businesses become more connected online and global travel becomes more common, innovation is going to increasingly happen across geographical borders, Lanvin says.

“Innovation and sustainable growth go hand in hand. In a boundary-less world such as ours, connected innovation is increasingly gaining prominence,” Osman Sultan, CEO of Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company, says in the report. “This is being fuelled [sic] by a more collaborative approach, challenging conventional methodologies and freeing-up efficiencies thereby benefitting everybody.”

Related: Radicals & Visionaries: Invention vs. Innovation

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Effective Leadership

Entrepreneur Voices on Effective Leadership

Buy From
The Hero Factor

The Hero Factor

Buy From
Total Alignment

Total Alignment

Buy From
The Business of Good

The Business of Good

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Innovation

How This Company Uses Culture to Drive Innovation

Innovation

If You Want to Create Space for Innovation at Your Company, This Is What You Need to Do

Innovation

Why Entrepreneurs Today Should Think About Transformation, Not Disruption