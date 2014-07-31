Press Coverage

4 Insider Tips to Reach Tech Reporters

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Guest Writer
Founder & CEO, Cutler PR
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Entrepreneurs must wear many hats, which sometimes means turning away from developing products to court the media for placements. Getting picked up by a major media outlet or industry-focused blog is hard work. Companies of all sizes struggle to get the media attention they think they deserve, but not all succeed.

It might not be a snap to get the perfect placement, but such media attention can have a huge impact on validating the brand image and driving visitors and conversions to your site.

Related: The 12 Must-Follow Rules for Issuing Press Releases

Here are four insider tips from Rip Empson, a senior associate at Morgenthaler Ventures and former tech reporter, for creating pitches to wow reporters and get great coverage.

1. Enlist a supporter to pitch for you. “I barely ever covered a startup that cold-pitched me,” Empson says of being contacted out of the blue by companies hoping for an article. Instead, Empson was often pitched by an investor or public-relations professional who vouched for the company and gave him a reason to take notice.

While entrepreneurs think they can do it all, they’re often much too close to the puzzle to see how all the pieces fit together. This can make it difficult to effectively and efficiently explain their vision to outsiders.

Investors and public-relations pros, however, have the process down cold. They can explain the company’s mission statement and value proposition to intrigued reporters, and convert an idle curiosity into a burning need-to-know.

The key is to make sure the point-of-contact person between the company and reporter is knowledgeable, smart and genuinely passionate about what the company has to offer.

2. Engage users. “I wanted to cover startups that had a real differentiator,” Empson says. He further explains that he wasn’t always hung up on downloads, since the most compelling storylines often center around monthly users.

In other words, connect as closely and personally with users as possible.

Related: Being Interviewed by the Press? Here's How to Prepare.

Understand how the audience is using the product and what impact the company is having on their lives. Happy customers can be transformed into brand ambassadors, who can in turn make for a more compelling story once the company gets a reporter on the line.

3. Prove the company has legs. Empson explains he liked to write about under-the-radar companies doing well in a space. Reporters are looking to be on the ground floor of something new, exciting and special.

Once a company is financially stable and looks like the next big thing, reporters will start to take notice. Have a narrative in place. A good company with a great idea will attract media attention, but a company with imagination and a solid business plan will attract a lot of media attention.

4. Make a reporter’s life easy. Reporters don’t have much time, and they certainly don’t have the time to pick through an email, desperately trying to find the information they need to complete a piece. In this case, it’s far more likely for the reporter to scrap the story.

Empson notes he was always looking for a full package of information when he decided which companies to cover.

Present the reporter with everything they might need to know to write an article that will adequately portray the company and its product. Put together a full media kit, including images, tips, answers to the most frequently asked questions and even a press release giving reporters plenty of background information.

Related: 7 Ways to Get the Press Coverage You Want

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From
Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Press Coverage

5 Tips on How to Get Press From Entrepreneur's Editor in Chief

Press Coverage

5 Reasons Your Startup Isn't Getting the PR You Need

Press Coverage

5 Strategies for Getting Press for Your Small Business