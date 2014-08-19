Advice

Even Superman Needs to Be Clark Kent Some of the Time

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Guest Writer
Author, Founder of Entrepreneurs Institute
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

What’s the most dangerous advice to receive when you’re ready to take the leap and start your own business?

It’s the advice given in reality-TV shows and heroic entrepreneur fiction: “Quit your job, put your life savings on the line and risk it all!”

That sort of advice is fine if you’re a student with few outgoing expenses and OK about sleeping on a friend’s sofa while the business is in startup mode. But if you have a house, a family and other commitments, it's the very worst advice to take.

Related: 3 Essential Questions to Consider Before Taking the Leap

Sure, the current job may not pay well. You may not enjoy it and it may feel exciting to jump into the unknown. But the moment you quit your job without any cash flow to replace your salary, you risk entering into negative cash flow territory and the clock is ticking.

Too many people jump into their own business wanting to be Superman and give up their Clark Kent job, as if the situation required the wannabe entrepreneur be all one or all the other.

The most successful wealth creators in the world understood that even Superman needs to be Clark Kent some of the time. Before starting Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg began by being paid to write code for others. Warren Buffett began his investment career working for Benjamin Graham.

Oprah Winfrey began as a radio host before starting her own show. In each case, they bought their time first. Remember, Superman doesn’t get paid to save the world. He needs that Clark Kent newspaper reporter’s job some of the time to pay for his stretchy suit and cape.

Where’s your telephone booth? How do you make the transition from being a full-time Clark Kent with zero hours as Superman (or Wonder Woman) to being a mix of the two? There are three questions to ask:

Related: Are You Starting a Business for the Right Reasons?

1. What is your minimum Clark Kent time?

Work out what will give you the maximum return on time to cover your commitments and keep you cash flow positive. What is the minimum number of hours of work that you need to work at your current rate to cover that? It may be four days a week instead of the five days you’re working. It may be switching to a higher-paid opportunity in the short term to bring the hours down further. This is a temporary phase as you move from where you are to where you're going.

2. What is your maximum Superman time right now?

Even if you devote only one hour a day or one day a week to your entrepreneurial project, when you define a profitable Superman project and allocate time for it, you immediately feel inspired to spring into action.

Change your getup or bring about a total change of environment to spur you forward. As you secure income through your Superman role, you can further cut down your Clark Kent tasks.

Related: 10 Ways to Keep Your Company's Cash Flow Alive

3. Where’s your telephone booth?

Clark Kent doesn’t jump into his cape in the office cubicle. He finds a telephone booth. What’s the best location or situation for you to make a transition? It could be a mentoring group. Or you might become involved with a crowdfunding site, a freelance role or an Amazon store until the money for your business starts flowing.

The risk-it-all mentality is far and away the exception in the success stories I've witnesses but all too common for the failures. The failures involve not only those who jump and crash but in those who remain stuck in the wrong job or business.

As long as you believe that making a transition should be an all-or-nothing leap, you will jump at a high-risk opportunity or delay jumping at all times. Once you envision the entrepreneurial process as something that can begins today, all the reasons for not starting immediately fade away .

So what are you waiting for, Superman?

Related: Paying Monthly Bills Before the Company Has Earned a Dime

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Effective Leadership

Entrepreneur Voices on Effective Leadership

Buy From
The Hero Factor

The Hero Factor

Buy From
Total Alignment

Total Alignment

Buy From
The Business of Good

The Business of Good

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Advice

This Is What I Learned From My First Business, Which Went From Broke to $500,000 in Sales

Advice

16 Successful Entrepreneurs on the Worst Advice They Ever Received

Advice

Why This Experiential Hologram Company's Founder Considers the Journey Over Anything Else