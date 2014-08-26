Mobile Apps

By 2017, the App Market Will Be a $77 Billion Industry (Infographic)

Senior Entrepreneurship Writer at CNBC
The market for mobile apps is already big -- and it’s just going to keep getting bigger. If your business doesn’t already have a mobile app, it might be time to think about developing one.

In 2015, 1 billion smartphones will be sold. That’s twice as many as the number of personal computers, according to this infographic generated for the by the University of Alabama at Birmingham’s Online Masters in Management Information Systems. Right now, the average mobile app user spends more than 30 hours a month on more than two dozen apps. That’s a lot of people spending a lot of time with their noses stuck in apps.

Given that 46 percent of app users report having paid for their apps, that’s big money, too. By 2017, its expected that over 268 billion downloads will generate $77 billion worth of revenue.

For information on the type of apps people are using and trends in future mobile apps, have a look at the infographic below.

By 2017, the App Market Will Be a $77 Billion Industry (Infographic)

