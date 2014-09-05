My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Hiring

Hiring Done Right in 3 Brutally Honest Steps

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Hiring Done Right in 3 Brutally Honest Steps
Image credit: Shutterstock
Guest Writer
Serial Entrepreneur, Thought Leader, Speaker, Mentor
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Here's the way I prepared to hire the best employee ever: I stayed awake all night. Her interview with me was at 8:30 am.

When I came in to work at 7 a.m. I was exhausted, my eyes were bloodshot and the coffee wasn’t even helping. I was mad at myself for having to fire the last three people I had hired into this position. I was making poor hiring decisions. I was frustrated by the fact that seemingly no one cared about doing good work or trying to aiming for high productivity anymore. I was deflated because I knew if I hired again as I had been doing for the last eight months, nothing would change. I would have another lead weight employee and I would wind up doing more work, not less.

Related: Radical Transparency Can Re-Energize a Company's Culture and Deliver Results

She walked in for the interview and in that moment, my shattered and exhausted ego relented and gave way to the following three things:

1. I will hire on feel and fit, not paperwork.

2. I will disclose in full the terrible parts of this job.

3. I will disclose in full my own terrible shortcomings and what it is like to work for me because of them.

After my traditional line of questioning and selling the great points about the career ahead for anyone lucky enough to get this position, I launched into my full disclosure and she sat staring at me like one does a child who is walking a fine balance atop a 4-foot brick wall -- with anticipation, excitement and a heaping does of sheer shock and wonder all mixed together.

Here are a few couple of excerpts from my disclosure statements:

“I receive anywhere from 60 to 130 relevant emails per day. If an email is longer than three paragraphs I will not read it. I will ignore it. If you send me an email like this, you will be ignored. This is just the truth. My attention span is short. In fact, and even worse, I will forward all emails longer than three paragraphs to you and ask you to read and summarize them for me into relevant bullet points so that I can digest them. This is truly how I operate.”

“I dislike tardiness so much that if I see you are even three minutes late to work, it will wear on my opinion of you.”

I told her that I intend on hiring for this job just once and that if this job sounds like a fit, I would be happy to have her.

She accepted the job.

Related: Beyond the Resume, 5 Alternatives for Recruiting Candidates

It is now 10 years later. This employee is still with me and I love how we work together, full of trust and truth. We get things done together that neither would do alone because each of us knows the limits and strengths of the other.

Let’s face it, after working for anyone or anywhere for more than six months, an employee knows all the terrible, annoying issues, both small and large. Does it not make sense to disclose this stuff right when the candidate is fresh out of the gates? That way it will be possible to find a person willing to work with the firm despite its shortcomings?

I liken it to job dating. People typically don’t marry after one date. They take some time to get to know what their potential mate is really like before committing their lives.

The same should be true about how people approach their careers. People need to know the good and bad to make a great decision. 

Underperforming employees who are not ambitious will weed themselves out of the process when an employer discloses his or her inconvenient truths. Only the committed, determined and self-aware will accept and isn’t this the type of candidate all entrepreneurs want working for them? 

It took me staying up all night and reaching near exhaustion to get fed up enough to seek a new solution to hiring. It's possible to sleep easier knowing what I know now.  A staffer needs to balance the great parts of the job being offered with the truly uncomfortable parts about it. A boss should share what working with him or her can really be like in order to find the right fit for a long-term hire he or she will  be grateful to have. 

Related: An Ode to Transparency

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Terry Rice
Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Hiring

The Most In-Demand Startup Jobs

Hiring

The Best Employees Have These '31 Flavors'

Hiring

Buying Into These Myths Can Make for Bad Hiring Decisions