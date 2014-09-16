Marketing

Overexposure to Food Ads Can Make You Lose Your Appetite

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Reporter
2 min read

Most restaurant marketing teams seem to assume that seeing the picture of a food means automatic cravings. However, a recent study reveals that when participants studied dozens of pictures of food, they enjoyed the pictured snacks less when they finally were able to eat them, reports NPR.

The researchers concluded that stimulating tasting food with pictures can satiate the desire to actually eat similar foods. This satiation is why the first bite of something you've been craving is always tastier than your fifth or eighth bite. When you've examined too many pictures of a certain food -- salty foods, in the experiment -- when you actually eat one of these foods, like a peanut, it doesn't taste as good as it would have normally.

The study may be a sign that some restaurants, especially big chains that rely on repetitive and highly visual advertising, may need to rethink their marketing strategy.

Related: Do You Let Employees Show Their Tattoos? Starbucks Doesn't - But That May Change.

"If consumers see too many ads that cause such sensory simulations, the ironic effect could be a decreased enjoyment of the advertised food when it is eaten," researchers note in the report. "Therefore, marketers should consider our findings when designing their ads (and perhaps avoid excessive sensory simulations)."

It's a well-known dieting aphorism that moderation is key. Maybe it's time for restaurant marketing teams to start paying attention and cutting back. 

Related: Denny's Just Capitalized on Apple's Tech Glitch in a Genius Marketing Move

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From
The Digital Marketing Handbook

The Digital Marketing Handbook

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to YouTube for Business

Ultimate Guide to YouTube for Business

Buy From
No B.S. Guide to Powerful Presentations

No B.S. Guide to Powerful Presentations

Buy From
The Advertising Solution

The Advertising Solution

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Marketing

Use Video in Every Step of Your Marketing Funnel

Marketing

10 Marketing Trends to Watch in 2019

Marketing

How Millennials are Marketing to Gen Z