Branding

Taco Bell's New Sister Restaurant Apologizes for 'Communist' Logo

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Reporter
4 min read

Updated at 1:45 p.m. EST to reflect Yum Brands' decision to change Banh Shop's logo.

Opening a Vietnamese sandwich shop as fast casual chains are booming is a smart idea. Not looking into the potential Communist symbolism of your logo? Less intelligent.

Fortunately, Yum Brands is quick on the uptake when it comes to apologizing and making changes.

Yum Brands, the parent company of Taco Bell, KFC and Pizza Hut, opened a "banh mi" (a type of Vietnamese sandwich) concept named Banh Shop in Dallas last week. Banh mi has been rising in popularity, and testing the concept allows Yum Brands to dabble in the profitable and growing fast-casual business. While the location is only a test, early reviews of the menu have been positive.

Then came the backlash.

The logo for Banh Shop was a five-pointed red star. Red and yellow stars, especially in relation to Vietnam, carry some extremely unfortunate symbolism of the Vietnamese Communist regime that forced thousands of refugees to flee the country.

Since Dallas has the fourth largest Vietnamese population of any city in the U.S., the matter hits close to home for many of Banh Shop's potential customers. In the last few days, Banh Shop's relatively minor social media presence has been overrun by individuals calling for a logo change. 

Related: Isis Mobile Wallet Changes Name to Distinguish Itself From Terror Group

"[W]e are hurt and offended by your chosen logo, a red star, which is a symbol of communism and will offend thousands of South Vietnamese refugees in my community," reads an online petition started by Thanh Cung, the president of the Vietnamese-American Community of Greater Dallas. "The heavy majority of Vietnamese living in the Dallas area are political and religious refugees who fled Vietnam when North Vietnamese communist rule started in 1975."

On Thursday afternoon, Yum Brands issued an apology and announced plans to immediately change Banh Shop's logo.

"It was never our intent to offend anyone, but we see we have made a mistake and in hindsight, we should have recognized this logo could be offensive," Jonathan Blum, Yum Brands senior vice president wrote in an email to Cung, the petition writer. "Therefore, and effective immediately, we are changing the logo and removing the red star from all materials and signage at the restaurant."

Blum says the red star will be gone by the end of the day today and that a new logo is in development. Moving forward, Blum states that Yum Brands would greatly appreciate if Cung would be willing to review the new logo and other aspects of the restaurant that could be perceived poorly.

Yum Brands has never tried to sell the most "authentic" food from other countries. In an interview with Entrepreneur.com, Taco Bell President Brian Niccol said, "we've got to make sure no one believes our food is too spicy or 'too Mexican.'" Similarly, Yum Brands doesn't necessarily have to make sure that Banh Shop exactly reproduces traditional Vietnamese sandwich recipes. However, it does need to invest time in researching the culture that is inspiring the menu.

Fortunately for Yum Brands, the Dallas Banh Shop is still a testing ground for the company to see what works and what doesn't in the fast-casual Vietnamese market. Now, it looks like the concept may be able to turn critics into advisors as the restaurant moves forward – an important lesson for any entrepreneur on how to take criticism and learn from mistakes. 

Related: Taco Bell and KFC's Parent Company Sees a Future in Vietnamese Sandwiches

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Franchise Bible

Franchise Bible

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Branding

Toy Story: How FAO Schwarz Came Back to Life

How This Brand Is Making Cannabis Feel Like a Luxury

Branding

Lady Gaga Taught Me These 4 Secrets to Building a Successful Brand