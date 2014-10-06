Want to Avoid Embarrassing Social Media Mistakes? Don't Miss Our Live Hangout.

October 6, 2014 1 min read

It’s easy to join social platforms like Twitter or Facebook, but crafting a social media presence that builds connections and your business can be tricky. That’s why this Thursday, October 9, at 1 p.m. ET we’ll host a special Google Hangout that will help you understand how to sidestep common mistakes.

The hangout will feature our editorial director Ray Hennessey as moderator and these experts:

Christine Skiffington , social media manager, at 1&1 Internet, Inc.

, social media manager, at 1&1 Internet, Inc. Jim Joseph , North American President of Cohn & Wolf.

North American President of Cohn & Wolf. Eric Siu, CEO at Single Grain.

You can tune into to our live hangout here (via this post) and ask questions in the comments that you'd like us to consider during the session. Until then, see you Thursday, October 9, at 1 p.m. ET.

