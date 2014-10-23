How I Haven't Taken a 'Sick Day' in 5 Years

October 23, 2014 4 min read

You already know that as an entrepreneur, there is no such thing as a “sick day.” Growing up, my mom always said to eat well and get plenty of sleep, but I learned first hand as an adult with my own busy schedule and young kids just how important her advice was for staying healthy.

As many regions of the world begin this seasonal transition into fall and winter, I thought it might be useful to share my personal five best tips that have kept me from taking a sick day in over five years.

1. Sleep

Never, ever, ever neglect a good sleep pattern. It may sound counterintuitive to your busy, productive lifestyle, but it turns out it’s essential. You have to get a good night’s sleep to stay healthy. It may be the most important ingredient in staying well.

2. Water over caffeine for energy

There’s a time and a place for the occasional coffee or tea, but drinking gallons of daily caffeine is bad for your immune system and sleep patterns. Water is a surprisingly effective source of energy when you need a boost during the day.

Often, those energy slumps are reminders to ask myself when was the last time I had water. Usually the slump coincides with over an hour since my last water intake and getting some H20 makes an immediate difference. It also serves in keeping me hydrated, my brain nice and fluid and my system flushed with plenty of quality liquid. If you think you’re getting sick or are prone to it in general, ditch the caffeine and pound the water.

3. Natural supplements

I’m a huge advocate of the right high-quality and all-natural supplements. I take several types several times a day to keep my immune system healthy and strong all year long. Ones I particularly believe in are:

Turmeric: It’s a great, plant-based supplement that comes from the ginger family and used in cultures around the world for its anti-aging and anti-inflammatory qualities.

It’s a great, plant-based supplement that comes from the ginger family and used in cultures around the world for its anti-aging and anti-inflammatory qualities. Resveratrol: It’s found naturally in the skins of certain plants and fruits such as red grapes and produces anti-aging qualities throughout the body as a powerful antioxidant.

It’s found naturally in the skins of certain plants and fruits such as red grapes and produces anti-aging qualities throughout the body as a powerful antioxidant. Pro-biotics and pre-biotics: These are the friendly bacteria cultures that help your gut digest food. Pre-biotics such as bananas and unpasteurized apple cider vinegar help prep your stomach for the great living, friendly bacteria cultures in the pro-biotics.

4. Exercise

Staying active will keep you healthy. It has been a part of my regular routine to sweat and move daily because it keeps my system going strong and my immune health in order. A body in motion tends to stay in motion, so if you want super health, stay active!

5. Fun

Fun might not sound like it’s part of a healthy lifestyle, but when you burn yourself out in your business, you tend to get sick. I always did. When I made a conscious effort to have fun and dedicated time to my family a part of my daily routine, my body and mind loved me for it (so did my family!).

Keep a balance between work and play. Your personal relationships are very important to your mental health, which is intricately tied to your physical health. If you’ve ever had a fight with your spouse or a relative, you know how hard emotional stress can be on your sleep and health.

Try to devote time to fun and fostering your relationships and watch yourself stay healthy.

