6 Skills Remarkable Leaders Execute Better

November 3, 2014 3 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Do you know what makes a remarkable leader remarkable?

In today's highly technical and globally competitive business world, it might seem that remarkable leaders need to have a heightened understanding and appreciation of technology, multi-national cultures, and global business trends. While all of these are important and incredibly useful, separating yourself as a remarkable leader simply comes down to better executing a few traditional leadership characteristics.

1. Knowing when to listen

Most good leaders often are adept at leading teams and organizations with intense, persuasive and empathetic communication and oratory skills. Remarkable leaders, however, understand the higher value of asking questions and gathering information. This ability to put ego aside and listen more should not be seen as passive and quiet but instead as acutely observant.

2. Delegating responsibilities

Having a high degree of organizational and analytical skills is a key characteristic of many successful leaders. Remarkable leaders, however, understand that managing and growing a complex organization is impossible on their own, so they seek to attract and retain key talent to whom they can delegate important responsibilities and tasks.

3. Finding creative solutions

Being able to identify the root cause of a business problem is immensely important for all leaders. Being more proficient, however, at finding the most effective way to solve problems, each and every day, is what separates remarkable leaders.

4. Giving credit

When you hear about the successes of great companies, you often hear about the entrepreneurial leader at the helm of the organization. Remarkable leaders, however, are often in the background, giving and sharing credit for company accolades with the staff. They better understand the value of empowering employees to achieve company goals.

5. Knowing when to change course

Good companies often persevere through rough times and major challenges by having a leader that can encourage and persuade its stakeholders to carry on. Remarkable leaders, however, intuitively know when a problem or challenge is actually rooted in an underlying problem with the business that needs to change.

6. Not being stupid

Without a doubt, the best business leaders are smart, often with advanced business degrees, a great pedigree and more certifications than a business card can hold. What separates remarkable leaders, however, is a unique intelligence, a “street smarts,” which grounds the entrepreneurs on a moral and common sense foundation and keeps them from getting into dumb trouble.

The argument will continue, especially among younger entrepreneurs, that remarkable leaders differentiate themselves these days with their ability to navigate the complex and evolving needs of a global and technical while meeting the generational demands of young talent.

While this argument is not wrong, I believe that remarkable leadership comes simply from understanding the characteristics of good leaders and executing them better. Sure, knowing a bit of coding and understanding the value of a hip office helps, but when the dust settles, traditional leadership skills will always prevail.

What do you think? What other skills separate remarkable leaders from the rest? Please share your thoughts below.

