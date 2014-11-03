My Queue

Steve Jobs

Christian Bale Won't Play Steve Jobs in Biopic After All

Guest Writer
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Well, that didn't last long.

Just weeks after Variety confirmed that Christian Bale – i.e. Batman – would star as Steve Jobs in the Danny-Boyle directed biopic, sources have told The Hollywood Reporter that the actor is passing on the part.

Apparently, "after much deliberation and conflicting feelings," Bale came to the decision that "he was not right for the part and decided to withdraw," the outlet reports.

Bale's departure marks the third high-profile cast member to walk away from the project, after David Fincher decided against directing and Leonardo DiCaprio left the role of Jobs on the table.

Related: Here's Everything We Know About the Steve Jobs Biopic So Far

Based on Walter Isaacson's biography of the late Apple co-founder, the entire film will apparently take place in just three scenes, all of which play out backstage, in real time, before Apple product launches.

No word yet on whether or not Bale's decision affects Seth Rogen's alleged casting as Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak. What it does mean, though? The door is wide open for another ambitious actor to "crush it" as Jobs.

Check out our poll and vote on who should take Bale's place.

Related: Former Apple CEO John Sculley: Steve Jobs Sold Experiences, Not Products

