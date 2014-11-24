The Art and Science of Body Language, Charisma and Influence

November 24, 2014 4 min read

If you’ve met me in person, you’ve probably gotten a really long and enthusiastic hug from me.

It’s how I like to connect with people. It comes from my days of making friends based on how I wanted to make them feel rather than show them how smart I was in school (because I wasn’t smart at all).

But I know not everyone is a hugger. And sometimes I settle for a handshake.

This is just one (of many) questions I had for today’s guest on The School of Greatness.

Vanessa Van Edwards is the queen bee of making an impression, body language, and the science of people.

She has spent years studying the science (research, studies, physiology, etc.) of how body language tells the story of what is going on inside someone’s brain.

This includes how to create a bond with someone, how to detect a lie, and how to be the most memorable person at an event. Not only does she know her stuff, but she’s a regular on sites like Huffington Post, Forbes, and lots of news shows.

You can imagine why I was dying to get her on the show after I found her work.

One of the most interesting moments of our conversation is when I turn the tables and try my hand at a killer conversation starter question. I won’t spoil the surprise of what happens next (I may or may not go into coach mode and give some business advice as well).

No matter who you are or what your business is, Episode 105 with Vanessa Van Edwards is a must-hear interview to learn the art and science of how people work.

