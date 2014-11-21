My Queue

Infographics

Tips for Running an Awesome Holiday Marketing Campaign (Infographic)

Assistant Editor, Contributed Content
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The holiday season is almost here. Along with seasonal snacks (eggnog, anyone?), that means some serious shopping. Yet, just as there are many customers, there’s no shortage of competition for those customers’ limited funds. If only there were some sort of cheat sheet to help you make the most out of the gift-giving months ahead.

Well, look no further. The folks at ShortStack have put together a handy guide with helpful insights into the mind of holiday shoppers in 2014. Find out how to make offers effective from social media sites and smartphones, as well as what websites need to offer for the biggest return on their online sales.

Check out the infographic below and you’ll be feeling the holiday spirit in no time.

Click to Enlarge+
Tips for Running an Awesome Holiday Marketing Campaign (Infographic)

 

