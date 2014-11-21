Franchise Owners: Tell Us Your Story

My Queue

Some of the best advice for aspiring franchisees comes from those who have been in their shoes. That's why Entrepreneur created Franchise Players, a Q&A-style column where franchise owners of all stripes are asked to share their experiences.

Whether you've been in business for 20 years or 20 months, we want to know what led you to buy your franchise, how you did your research and what challenges you encountered along the way.

If you're a franchisee with advice and tips to share, answer the questions below and email them to ktaylor@entrepreneur.com for a chance to be featured. Please also tell us a little bit about who you are and why your story stands out.

Name:

Franchise owned (location):

Q: How long have you owned a franchise?

Q: Why franchising?

Q: What were you doing before you became a franchise owner?

Q: Why did you choose this particular franchise?

Q: How much would you estimate you spent before you were officially open for business? (Please give us a cost breakdown.)

Q: Where did you get most of your advice/do most of your research?

Q: What were the most unexpected challenges of opening your franchise?

Q: What advice do you have for individuals who want to own their own franchise?

Q: What’s next for you and your business? 

