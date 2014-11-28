My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Customers

If You Want Happy Customers, Do These 5 Things (Infographic)

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Guest Writer
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The holiday season is fast approaching, which means the serious shopping season has already begun.

For retailers looking to capitalizing on this most magical time of year, there's one key ingredient: Happy customers. Why? Happy customers equal big profits, as they more than double the spending of their passive peers.

Luckily, it's not that hard to make customers happy; turns out, holiday shoppers are looking for five key things. Number one on their wish list? Excellent customer support. When experiencing an issue, nearly half of customers expect a response within six hours. Unfortunately, only 1 in 3 companies meets this deadline, meaning most businesses miss out on the chance to turn a passive customer into a happy one.

To view the four additional items necessary to win over customers' hearts this holiday season (hint: rewards are nice), check out the infographic below, courtesy of the folks at the social analytics engine Ninja Metrics

Click to Enlarge+
If You Want Happy Customers, Do These 5 Things (Infographic)

 

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From
Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Customers

When It's Time to Fire Your Own Paying Customers

Customers

Want the Upper Hand? Think Like a Hotel.

Customers

6 Innovative Ways to Attract New Customers