If You Want Happy Customers, Do These 5 Things (Infographic)

November 28, 2014 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The holiday season is fast approaching, which means the serious shopping season has already begun.

For retailers looking to capitalizing on this most magical time of year, there's one key ingredient: Happy customers. Why? Happy customers equal big profits, as they more than double the spending of their passive peers.

Luckily, it's not that hard to make customers happy; turns out, holiday shoppers are looking for five key things. Number one on their wish list? Excellent customer support. When experiencing an issue, nearly half of customers expect a response within six hours. Unfortunately, only 1 in 3 companies meets this deadline, meaning most businesses miss out on the chance to turn a passive customer into a happy one.

To view the four additional items necessary to win over customers' hearts this holiday season (hint: rewards are nice), check out the infographic below, courtesy of the folks at the social analytics engine Ninja Metrics.