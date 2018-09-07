Customers
Finding Customers
This Simple Change Can Make More Prospects Say "Yes" to Your Offers
Give your potential clients and customers something easy to agree on first, then work from there.
More From This Topic
Customer Service
How to Make Your Customers Feel Valued
When your customers feel valued, they stay loyal to your business.
Entrepreneurs
After 90 Meetings in 90 Days, These Founders Finally Found Their Customer
After creating a potentially groundbreaking solution, two founders weren't sure whom to sell it to.
Artificial Intelligence
Too Much of Today's AI Is a Novelty Without a Clear Plan to Make Money
As with any business, it's time to start listening to customers.
Scaling
Scaling Your Company to Always Serve Your Customers
Research shows customers are increasingly fickle. And as companies grow, founders tend to forget that.
Entrepreneurs
This Entrepreneur's Leadership Success Secret Is Simpler Than You Think
In this video, this food entrepreneur shares the importance of listening to both employees and customers.
Infographics
6 Landing Page Tips to Drive Sales and Reach New Customers (Infographic)
Don't miss out on sales by not following this advice.
Loyalty Programs
Why You Should Launch a Loyalty Program in 2018
A loyalty program can benefit your business in many different ways.
Customers
How to Become a More Customer-Centric Business in 5 Steps
Focusing on your customers will help your business grow in all areas.
Customer Engagement
3 Tips to Turn Your Brand Into a Religion
How to make your customers addicted to what you have to offer.
Customers
When It's Time to Fire Your Own Paying Customers
Get the audience and customer base that fits with and appreciates your product.