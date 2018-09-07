Customers

How to Make Your Customers Feel Valued
Customer Service

How to Make Your Customers Feel Valued

When your customers feel valued, they stay loyal to your business.
Ceren Cubukcu | 3 min read
After 90 Meetings in 90 Days, These Founders Finally Found Their Customer
Entrepreneurs

After 90 Meetings in 90 Days, These Founders Finally Found Their Customer

After creating a potentially groundbreaking solution, two founders weren't sure whom to sell it to.
Stephanie Schomer | 4 min read
Too Much of Today's AI Is a Novelty Without a Clear Plan to Make Money
Artificial Intelligence

Too Much of Today's AI Is a Novelty Without a Clear Plan to Make Money

As with any business, it's time to start listening to customers.
Ben Lamm | 6 min read
Scaling Your Company to Always Serve Your Customers
Scaling

Scaling Your Company to Always Serve Your Customers

Research shows customers are increasingly fickle. And as companies grow, founders tend to forget that.
Boyd Farrow | 4 min read
This Entrepreneur's Leadership Success Secret Is Simpler Than You Think
Entrepreneurs

This Entrepreneur's Leadership Success Secret Is Simpler Than You Think

In this video, this food entrepreneur shares the importance of listening to both employees and customers.
Rose Leadem | 2 min read
6 Landing Page Tips to Drive Sales and Reach New Customers (Infographic)
Infographics

6 Landing Page Tips to Drive Sales and Reach New Customers (Infographic)

Don't miss out on sales by not following this advice.
Rose Leadem | 2 min read
Why You Should Launch a Loyalty Program in 2018
Loyalty Programs

Why You Should Launch a Loyalty Program in 2018

A loyalty program can benefit your business in many different ways.
Kimberly de Silva | 6 min read
How to Become a More Customer-Centric Business in 5 Steps
Customers

How to Become a More Customer-Centric Business in 5 Steps

Focusing on your customers will help your business grow in all areas.
Fit Small Business | 13 min read
3 Tips to Turn Your Brand Into a Religion
Customer Engagement

3 Tips to Turn Your Brand Into a Religion

How to make your customers addicted to what you have to offer.
Jeremy Andrus | 5 min read
When It's Time to Fire Your Own Paying Customers
Customers

When It's Time to Fire Your Own Paying Customers

Get the audience and customer base that fits with and appreciates your product.
Jason Saltzman | 2 min read
