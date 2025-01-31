Looking to keep your customers loyal? Here are the essential moments to focus on for retaining and expanding your customer base.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Acquiring new customers has always been quite a challenge, and it's getting more and more expensive and time-consuming in the realities of modern competition. Meanwhile, the main profits for businesses often come from repeat purchases.

While the average customer retention rate across all industries hovers around 75.5%, businesses should strive for higher rates, as studies have shown that repeat customers spend significantly more — often three times as much — compared to one-time shoppers.

In this article, I want to share the key moments to consider when striving to retain and grow the customer base.

1. Customer experience

Improving customer experience can turn one-time shoppers into loyal patrons, making it one of the most effective strategies for long-term growth. A 1% increase in customer acquisition leads to a 3.3% revenue increase, while a similar growth in customer retention pays off a 7% income growth.

Apple's customer satisfaction and loyalty have been continuously growing. A brand's attention to detail extends beyond the products themselves — starting from the packaging and ending with stores and design. For instance, they have a packaging designer who only works on evaluating prototype boxes. It transforms the act of opening an Apple product into a sensory experience, reinforcing the brand's commitment to design and quality.

Everything that is done by Apple follows the philosophy that "details matter, and it's worth waiting to get it right." Thus, they focus on selling an experience rather than just a product.

Related: Understanding CAC: The Cornerstone of Business Economics

2. Personalization

Personalization is all about building stronger connections between customers and businesses, which translates into increased engagement, loyalty, and revenue. McKinsey research proves that 71% of consumers crave personalized interactions with brands, and companies that excel at offering such experiences enjoy 40% higher revenue growth than their competitors.

Spotify's special playlists are a great example of how companies can use personal data to create new engaging experiences. For instance, their "Blend" playlist combines the listening habits of two users to create a unique mix that reflects the diverse music tastes of two close people.

This feature increased engagement rates and the average time spent in the mobile app. And it's not just about the personalization itself — it also added an interactive social element to music discovery.

3. Loyalty programs

Effective loyalty programs are another tool for increasing repeat purchases and driving sustainable growth. 81% of consumers are more likely to return to brands that offer loyalty programs, with members spending 12-18% more annually than non-members.

Amazon Prime Day is an annual two-day shopping event for Prime members, featuring great discounts from top brands and small businesses, driving billions of dollars in sales. This event only proves the power of limited-time offers, altogether with the 'chosen one' status.

According to Numerator, 98% of attendees knew it was Prime Day before shopping, and just over half (53%) said Prime Day was their main reason for shopping. As a result, independent sellers sold more than 200 million items, mostly from small and medium-sized businesses.

4. Promotions and discounts

Promotions and discounts not only attract new customers but also create a sense of urgency, encouraging repeat purchases. According to RetailMeNot, 80% of consumers are more likely to make their first purchase from a new brand if offered a discount, and 68% are more likely to return after receiving a personalized offer.

Dunkin' Donuts uses data from its Perks program to offer personalized promotions based on individual purchase history, preferences, location, and even time of day. This strategy pays off: internal data proves that 50% of DD Perks members visit more often when they receive a tailored offer. For example, a customer who regularly buys coffee in the morning might receive a discount on breakfast sandwiches. This level of personalization makes customers feel valued and understood, fostering deeper loyalty.

Related: 4 Questions All Business Owners Need to Answer to Have a Successful Exit Plan

5. After-sales engagement

Proactive after-sales interaction with the client strengthens trust, boosts satisfaction, and significantly increases the likelihood of repeat purchases. A Harvard Business Review study found that businesses that engage with customers post-sale enjoy a 20-40% higher customer retention rate, while 63% of consumers say they're more likely to buy again from companies that offer the following services.

6. Building a Community

Building a community around your brand fosters emotional connections, drives loyalty, and stimulates repeat purchases by making customers feel valued and involved. According to Sprout Social, 76% of consumers are more likely to buy from a brand they feel connected to, and 72% will make repeat purchases if they're actively involved in the brand's community.

LEGO is actively developing its community through the LEGO Ideas platform, where fans can submit their own ideas for the next product and vote for the bets they like. By incorporating UGC into its product development process, the brand has not only engaged its audience but also turned fans into loyal customers eager to purchase products they've helped create.