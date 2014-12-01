My Queue

Smartphones

Google Isn't the Only One Working on a Modular Smartphone

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You might have heard about Google’s Project Ara, the big tech company’s attempt to create a modular, build-it-yourself smartphone. Sure, phones are great for their all-in-one capabilities, but why limit consumers when they can build the phones with the features they really want?

Now there’s another company looking for some modular smartphone action. Circular Devices, based in Espoo, Findland (home to Nokia), has created the Puzzlephone which comes with three upgradeable, replaceable parts.

The “brain” of the phone contains the processor and camera modules while the “heart” of the product is comprised of its battery and secondary electronics. The LCD display and speakers are part of the phone’s “spine,” the company says.

Related: Watch: Google Unveils Working Prototype of Project Ara, Its Modular Smartphone

Here’s a look at the basic idea:

Having replaceable parts means that a user can replace a cracked or broken screen without throwing away a battery or camera that still work well. This could extend the life of a cell phone to approximately a decade, say designers.

Running Android, the Puzzlephone is slated to be available in the second half of 2015 for a “mid-range price,” according to The Verge. All three modular parts will be open sourced in the future for manufacturers and developers,which the website says will make innovation easier.   

Google’s Project Ara also is still in the prototype phase, though it continues to inch toward reality.

Related: BlackBerry to Pay iPhone Users Up to $550 to Switch Phones

 
 

