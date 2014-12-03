My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Ask the Expert

Have a Burning Business Question? Ask the Expert: Tom Gimbel.

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Have a Burning Business Question? Ask the Expert: Tom Gimbel.
Image credit: Pixabay
Entrepreneur Staff
Special Projects Director and Founder of This Dog's Life
3 min read

As many entrepreneurs have said, they couldn't have succeeded without a strong team behind them. Not only do a founder's first hires provide a solid foundation to propel a company to the next level, but they also help establish a startup's culture. But getting your first few team members on board is no easy feat. Long hours, low pay and uncertainty doesn't exactly scream amazing. Yet a number of newly-launched companies have been able to entice people to quit their cushy, full-time job for the startup life. What gives? Well, fortunately, we have Tom Gimbel. As the founder and CEO of Chicago-based staffing and recruiting firm LaSalle Network, Gimbel knows a thing or two about convincing people to join a startup team along with keeping staff members happy and engaged -- something that can be a bit challenging.

Related: 5 Things You Need to Know Before Hiring Your First Employee

Have a Burning Business Question? Ask the Expert: Tom Gimbel.

CEO and founder of LaSalle Network
Image credit: LaSalle Network

"There are many entrepreneur self-help books out there that talk about how to become a successful business leader in four hours, but the problem with these books is they are far too broad," Gimbel says. "No two company cultures are alike, so advice is ineffective unless it’s somewhat personalized. I’m excited to have the opportunity to share tailored guidance to the next class of entrepreneurs that they can directly apply to their operations."

And this isn't just lip service.

Gimbel's company has made Chicago Tribune’s list of "Top Workplaces in 2014" and Crain’s Chicago Business’ list of "Best Places to Work in 2014". For the past four years, LaSalle Network has also been named one of the five "Best Staffing Firms to Work For" in the country by Staffing Industry Analysts. Gimbel has also spoken extensively about workplace issues on TODAY, Fox & Friends and CNBC along with The Wall Street Journal and USA Today.

Related: What You Must Look for When Hiring Your First Head of Marketing

Now, Gimbel is looking to offer his expertise to entrepreneurs. For the month of December, we are thrilled to have Gimbel as our expert. He is eager to tackle your burning questions each week. Feel free to ask anything pertaining to hiring, workplace culture, employee engagement and retention, employee development and entrepreneurship. 

Submit your questions in the comments section below or tweet us, using the hashtag #ENTexpert. One topic will be selected by the editors of Entrepreneur and addressed by Gimbel in a weekly write up.

Related: 5 Reasons Why Your Social-Recruiting Strategy Isn't Working

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From
Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Ask the Expert

Ask the Expert: Does Your Company Really Need to Focus on SEO?

Ask the Expert

The Free Resource for Recruiting Top Talent

Ask the Expert

How to Determine the Best App for Managing Social Media