How To

Make Hacking Harder (Infographic)

Next Article
Entrepreneur Staff
Staff Writer. Covers leadership, media, technology and culture.
1 min read

Think your website is safe? Think again. According to Sophos Labs, a computer security company, more than 30,000 websites are hacked each day. These breaches can cost companies billions of dollars and threaten customer trust.

Protecting your site starts with leadership, making sure the right people are in place to create solid plans and execute them when the worst occurs. Take a look at this exclusive infographic for the basics to focus your company’s approach.

Click to Enlarge+
Make Hacking Harder (Infographic)

 

Related: How to Make Your Website Hacker-Proof

