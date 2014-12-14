Entrepreneur's 10 Most Popular Stories of 2014

December 14, 2014 5 min read

As 2014 winds to a close, it seems the perfect time to stop and reflect on the stories that truly resonated with our audience this year. While individual topics ranged from tips on boosting daily productivity, to methods for delivering world-class service on a startup budget, to a step-by-step guide for becoming a millionaire before the age of 30, a connecting theme clearly emerges: Each and every one of our top 10 stories for 2014 -- whether in the form of a how-to column, a profile, a video or an infographic – deals with the pursuit of self-improvement and success, in matters both professional and personal.

The fact that these stories, out of all the many, many articles we published this year, are our most viewed speaks volumes about you, our readers.

So without further ado, here are Entrepreneur's most popular stories for 2014.

10. 10 Movies Every Entrepreneur Needs to Watch

There are times when this whole entrepreneur thing can become overwhelming; when that happens, it's a good idea to take an inspiration break. And what better way to find inspiration than watching movies?

Whether it’s a heartwarming adventure, irreverent comedy or thought-provoking documentary, a film can inspire and motivate a weary business owner. With that in mind, here are 10 movies that every entrepreneur needs to watch.

9. The SEAL Teams Don't Accept These 10 Phrases, and Neither Should You

Many phrases that are unacceptable in the world of special operations – including "I can't do that," "sorry I'm late," and "hold my calls" – are commonplace in the world of business. Former SEAL member Jeff Boss explores why this may not be such a good thing for your company.

8. Let Go, Keep It Simple, Move Quickly: Secrets to Being a Productive Entrepreneur (Infographic)

Time is money, particularly if you are in the midst of launching a new business. Luckily, there are plenty of small changes you can make – from adjusting your sleep temperature, to turning off your phone at night, to dumping out the clutter in your desk – that add up to save you buckets, and buckets of the stuff. This infographic from Funders and Founders outlines how to streamline dozens of everyday tasks in order to lead a more productive life.

7. Forget Time Management. Do This Instead.

Most people want to boost their productivity, and many feel that to do so, they just need to figure out how to improve their time management skills. Not so fast, says science expert James Clear. In this video, he explains why this trait, not better time management, is really the key to supercharged productivity.

6. The 7 Most Powerful Women to Watch in 2014

These seven innovators' actions and ideas aren't just improving the ways we do business; they also speak to broader issues, including national security, gender bias, world poverty and the state of the startup community at large. We've certainly got our eye on these powerful women. You should, too.

5. Chart Goals to Create a Road Map to Success

Going after a big dream is often a scary prospect; not only can it feel impossibly out of reach at the start, but there are so many opportunities to fail along the way. That's why, instead of solely focusing on the end result, it's important to set different types of goals – including smaller, more immediate ones, intermediate targets, and stretch goals -- that all build on your efforts to reach that final destination.

4. Delivering World-Class Service on a Startup Budget

The late Maya Angelou once said “I’ve learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did but people will never forget how you made them feel.” This is as true in business as it is in life: Outstanding service can help a company stand out and be remembered in a crowded marketplace. Fortunately, this doesn't necessarily require a lot of money. Here are three ways your company can provide world-class service on a startup budget.

3. The 3 Decisions That Will Change Your Financial Life

Without gratitude and appreciation for what you already have, you’ll never know true fulfillment. But how do you cultivate balance in life? Tony Robbins identifies three key decisions that have the power to dictate the quality of your life.

2. 5 Morning Rituals to Keep You Productive All Day Long

You may clock in long hours at work, but chances are, a significant percentage of that time is eaten away by distractions. It's time to change that: From incorporating seven minutes of exercise into your daily routine, to getting away from the computer for 15 minutes, here are five strategies that will help you cut down on wasted time and boost focus all day long.

1. How to Become a Millionaire by Age 30

The desire to get rich and become a millionaire has become something of a taboo topic, and saying it can be done by the age of 30 is often dismissed as an outlandish fantasy. But it can be done, argues international sales expert Grant Cardone. He should know – at the age of 21, Cardone graduated from college broke and in debt; by the age of 30, he was a millionaire. In this post, he shares the 10 steps that took him from rags to riches, and explains how they can work for you, too.