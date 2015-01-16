7 Traits That Will Help You Overcome Adversity

January 16, 2015 4 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

I believe that what we put out into the world comes back to us. When we project positivity and openness, we are that much more likely to receive it in kind. Terrible things happen to good people, of course. I know that. It’s a simple fact that the events of our lives are often far beyond our control.

But what we do have control over is our attitudes. All day long, I am inundated with requests for help from budding entrepreneurs. Some bemoan their circumstances and lament their lack of capital or experience. Others tell me how excited they are about their ideas and that they can’t wait to get started.

Needless to say, I’m much more likely to offer a helping hand to the latter set.

Related: You Only Need These 3 Things to Be an Entrepreneur

After decades of meeting budding entrepreneurs and enjoying the pleasure of watching some of them succeed, I know for sure that having the right attitude can help you overcome your shortcomings. Can it overcome everything? No. But if you’re strapped for cash and don’t have any formal training, it can certainly help you get your foot in the door.

If you want to project a winning attitude, embrace the following qualities.

1. Enthusiasm

You’ve heard it before, and I’m going to say it again: Enthusiasm really is contagious. If you don’t believe in your idea, no one will. Having -- and even more importantly, maintaining -- your enthusiasm for your ideas is a must. I know I’m always willing to listen to someone who is excited, upbeat and eager to share his story. I can’t help it. My inclination is to want to be enthusiastic about it as well.

2. Curiosity

You’re always asking why. You have a thirst for knowledge. You are unafraid of experimenting with new technology. You ask yourself regularly, “What can I do better?” You read. When someone acts as if he already knows it all, I think, what do I really have to offer this person?

3. Urgency

If you don’t have a sense of urgency, you will never get anything done. If you try hard enough, you will always be able to think of a reason why you can’t. Instead, think less and do more. In my business, I am constantly asking my employees and myself: What do we have to do to ship? You will miss the market for your idea if you do not act.

Related: 7 Traits That Will Have You Run With VCs and Soar With Angels

4. Momentum

Do what you have to do to keep things moving. In other words, don’t wait to respond to an email until the next morning. Don’t wait to call someone back. Keep it going! Momentum is as important for your state of mind as it is your business. If you’re not pushing, your business will suffer, and you will become discouraged as a result.

5. Focus

What are you trying to achieve? How are you going to do it? Create a roadmap and stick to it.

6. Empathy

Don’t lose sight of what’s really important. Before you become angry, try putting yourself in the other person’s shoes. Yes, you have your ambition -- but you’re still human. It’s hard to relate to someone who doesn’t think of anyone else.

7. Composure

Things will go wrong. Developing the ability to weather storms calmly and without overreacting will serve you throughout your life. If you lose your cool, others will respect you less. And in addition to the original problem, you will have created other issues to resolve!

Related: The One Trait Successful Entrepreneurs Have In Common