My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Goals

7 Questions to Consider When Setting Goals for Your Team (Infographic)

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
7 Questions to Consider When Setting Goals for Your Team (Infographic)
Image credit: Shutterstock
Reporter
1 min read

If you were a kid who hated group projects in school, this infographic is for you.

Setting objectives for a team is very different than coming up with your own personal goals. You can't just set a goal and promise yourself you'll get there – you have to consider the strengths of your team and communicate the goal in such a way that everyone knows their next steps.

Related: 5 Daily Habits That Will Increase Your Productivity Levels

Check out this infographic from employee progress reporting software Weekdone.com for seven questions to ask yourself the next time you're setting team goals. From timing to comfort zones, here's what should be on your mind to help every member on your team succeed. 

Click to Enlarge

7 Questions to Consider When Setting Goals for Your Team (Infographic)

Related: This Alarm Clock Charges for Snoozes

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Goals

5 Important Keys to Developing Strong Willpower

Goals

Shh! Keep Your Big Goals to Yourself.

Goals

How to Create a Personal Development Plan and Achieve Your Goals