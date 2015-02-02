From Football Player to Franchisee: How Bryan Scott Translated NFL Skills Into Franchising Success

February 2, 2015 4 min read

Bryan Scott made a name for himself in the NFL, playing for a decade on teams that included the Atlanta Falcons and the Buffalo Bills. On the field, he would follow the playbook to achieve his goals. He learned that franchises have playbooks too, and that the franchisor / franchisee relationship is very similar to a coach / player bond. Add in the fact that the company he’s involved with is connected with fitness, and it’s a winning combination.

Name: Bryan Scott

Franchise owned (location): I own TITLE Boxing Club franchises in Alpharetta, GA and Johns Creek, GA

How long have you owned a franchise?

I’ve been a franchise owner since December 5, 2014

Why franchising?

It’s quite simple. I am a by-the-book type of person, and owning a franchise comes with a playbook. As an athlete, I have spent most of my life having a playbook handed to me, studying the playbook, and then executing the playbook. As I transitioned out of the football world, I thought why not continue on a path that allows me to incorporate a lot of what has helped me in life thus far.

What were you doing before you became a franchise owner?

Prior to becoming a TITLE Boxing Club franchisee, I played in the NFL for 10 years, playing with the Atlanta Falcons, New Orleans Saints and the Buffalo Bills. I took one year off to decompress from my playing days and spend time with my family, and then jumped right into the business world.

Why did you choose this particular franchise?

I chose TITLE Boxing Club for two reasons. The first being that when I attended my discovery day in Ann Arbor, I had the chance to meet with the TITLE Corporate Team and there was an instant connection. I marveled at not only the vision of the franchise and the direction they were going, but also the people who were driving it—which was almost like a great player/coach relationship. To me, some of the greatest coaches were the ones who genuinely cared about their players and got the players to buy into the system—similarly to how a successful franchisor and franchisee relationship operates.

The second reason is because of the TITLE Boxing Club Power Hour workout. When I saw what the workout could offer to people in terms of truly transforming their lives by providing a platform of family, fun and fitness, I was sold. I was a member at TITLE Boxing Club before I became a franchisee so I can attest to the validity and authenticity of the workout. In fact, when I wrote my vision and reasoning for starting my non-profit (The Pick Your Passion Foundation for the Arts) and the TEAMBSCOTT movement, I could literally plug TITLE Boxing Club right alongside and it was a perfect fit.

What were the most unexpected challenges of opening your franchise?

Never having worked in franchising before, everything was unexpected, but that is what I was expecting. As the phrase goes, for everything in life, what you put in is what you get out. When you buy into a franchise, although you buy built-in customers for that brand, it doesn't automatically translate into success. Each and every day you must under-promise and over-deliver on your product and customer experience and make your performance louder than your applause.

What advice do you have for individuals who want to own their own franchise?

Take the time to choose a franchise that offers a product you believe in. Take the time to read the playbook for that particular franchise and get a good sense as to whether or not your drive is there to execute it. Established franchise systems go thru a lot of the growing pains that are associated with start-up businesses and they give a blueprint for your best chance for success.

What’s next for you and your business?

My business plan with TITLE Boxing Club is to successfully build the brand in the Metro Atlanta area and open up multiple clubs that gives the Atlanta community access to a fun-filled, community-based workout that helps to transform lives—one punch at a time.

