My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Net Neutrality

On Net Neutrality, FCC Chairman Pushes for the 'Strongest Open Internet Protections Ever Proposed'

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
1 min read
This story originally appeared on Reuters

U.S. Federal Communications Commission Chairman Tom Wheeler will seek his fellow commissioners' support for new "net neutrality" rules that would regulate Internet service providers (ISPs) more like public utilities, he said in an op-ed on Wednesday.

In an op-ed published on Wired.com, Wheeler said he aims to establish the "strongest open Internet protections ever proposed by the FCC" that would apply, for the first time, to both wireless and wired broadband providers.

As expected, his proposed rules would ban ISPs from blocking and slowing down, or throttling, lawful Internet content and services as well as charging content companies for swifter delivery of their content in deals known as paid prioritization.

The five-member FCC is slated to vote on the proposed new rules on Feb. 26.

(Reporting by Alina Selyukh; Editing by Christian Plumb)

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Net Neutrality

Supreme Court Declines to Hear Net Neutrality Challenge

Net Neutrality

The Trump Administration Is Fighting California's Tough Net Neutrality Law

Net Neutrality

With Net Neutrality Repealed ISPs Now Have the Censoring Power of an Authoritarian Government