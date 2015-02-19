VC 100: The Top Investors in Early-Stage Startups

February 19, 2015 15+ min read

Welcome to the Entrepreneur VC 100 list of top early-stage venture capital firms -- a platform highlighting the who’s who of the U.S. startup ecosystem.

The ranking is based on data from PitchBook, a Seattle-based data and tech provider for the global private equity and venture capital markets. The firms are listed by total capital invested in seed and/or early-stage deals completed in the U.S. during 2014. While the ranking is focused on traditional VC firms, it also includes corporate VCs, mutual funds and other entities, as new players increasingly enter the VC game.

PitchBook’s research process for VC 100 also tracks each firm’s investment activity. You can check out which industries and regions these investors focus on as well as their top early-stage investments of 2014. To view the full VC 100 scrollable infographic list, click here.

VC 100: U.S. venture capital firms ranked based on capital invested in U.S. early-stage deals in 2014 (in USD millions*).

#1 Andreessen Horowitz, Menlo Park, Calif.

2014 Early-stage investments (in millions, USD): $1,020.23

2014 Early-stage deal count: 50

Industries: Consumer products and services, software

Regions: United States

Assets under management (in millions, USD): $4,350

2014 Deal highlights:

Zenefits Insurance Services. This human resources platform facilitates tasks such as employee onboarding and offboarding, PTO tracking, selection and management of benefits & insurance plans, payroll, direct deposits and taxes.

Optimizely. Provider of a platform for website testing. The company provides A/B testing, multivariate testing and personalization for websites and iOS applications.

CipherCloud. This cloud information protection platform provides cloud encryption and tokenization gateways to help reduce concerns regarding data privacy, residency, security and regulatory compliance.

#2 Khosla Ventures, Menlo Park, Calif.

2014 Early-stage investments (in millions, USD): $809

2014 Early-stage deal count: 45

Industry: Software

Regions: China, United States

Assets under management (in millions, USD): $3,100

2014 Deal highlights:

Summon. This on-demand transportation app allows users to schedule rides for a flat fee.

Datera. Provider of commercial data storage software and systems, based on the Linux operating system.

Tule Technologies. This company's specialized sensor system provides farmers with data tracking evapotranspiration to guide irrigation decisions.

#3 SV Angel, Palo Alto, Calif.

2014 Early-stage investments (in millions, USD): $736

2014 Early-stage deal count: 47

Industries: Commercial services, software

Regions: United States, with an emphasis on Silicon Valley, San Francisco, New York

Assets under management (in millions, USD): $104

2014 Deal highlights:

Delighted. Developer of a one-click customer satisfaction survey tool that helps businesses collect and analyze customer feedback using the Net Promoter System.

Harry’s. Ecommerce shop specializing in shaving equipment, such as razors, blades and creams.

#4 Accel Partners, Palo Alto, Calif.

2014 Early-stage investments (in millions, USD): $721.59

2014 Early-stage deal count: 29

Industries: Communications and networking, consumer durables, healthcare technology systems, media, software

Regions: Europe, United States

Assets under management (in millions, USD): $9,600

2014 Deal highlights:

Vinculum Solutions. Develops software for retail, consumer packaged goods and logistics industries, including Vin Customer, a loyalty management service that enables businesses to recognize, retain and reward customers.

Neoway. The technology consulting services provides data mining, treatment, updating and validation software services to logistics and utilities sectors

Qualtrics. Provider of enterprise data collection and analysis software.

#5 New Enterprise Associates, Menlo Park, Calif

2014 Early-stage investments (in millions, USD): $690.65

2014 Early-stage deal count: 44

Industries: Communications and networking, energy services, exploration, production and refining, healthcare devices and supplies, IT services, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, software

Regions: Asia, Brazil, United States

Assets under management (in millions, USD): $13,000

2014 Deal highlights:

Fire1. Developer of novel therapeutic devices.

Jet. The company is developing an e-commerce enterprise that includes online retail and distribution logistics for doorstep delivery.

Lumena Pharmaceuticals. Developer of oral therapeutics for the treatment of the rare cholestatic liver disease in pediatric and adult patients.

#6 Sequoia Capital, Menlo Park, Calif.

2014 Early-stage investments (in millions, USD): $650.34

2014 Early-stage deal count: 30

Industries: Commercial services, communications and networking, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, restaurants, hotels and leisure, semiconductors, software

Preferred regions: Americas, Asia, Europe, Middle East, United States

Assets under management (in millions, USD): $10,000

2014 Deal highlights:

Beijing Peak Technology. The company provides an online platform for the sale and evaluation of second hand vehicles.

Daoxila.com. This online platform facilitates one-stop-shopping for wedding and event arrangements, such as hotels, banquets, studios, wedding apparel & honeymoon booking.

alooma. This platform hails itself as the first complete ‘data plumbing’ solution, facilitating business analytics.

#7 Venrock, Palo Alto, Calif

2014 Early-stage investments (in millions, USD): $620.26

2014 Early-stage deal count: 15

Industries: Communications and networking, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, software

Preferred regions: United States

Assets under management (in millions, USD): $2,600

2014 Deal highlights:

Juno Therapeutics. Operator of a biotechnology company focused on bringing forward novel immunotherapies for cancer. The company is developing a T-cell reprogramming technology designed to generate an anti-tumor response from the patient's own immune system.

Coherus Biosciences. Provider of services related to delivery of biologic therapeutics. The company's business model is based on collaborating and developing bio-therapeutics similar to those already in existence, matching originator proteins.

#8 First Round Capital, San Francisco

2014 Early-stage investments (in millions, USD): $606.17

2014 Early-stage deal count: 34

Industries: Commercial services, software

Preferred regions: United States

Assets under management (in millions, USD): $633

2014 Deal highlights:

Augury. This mechanical diagnostics platform enables facility owners and service companies to deploy quick, cost-efficient and scalable predictive maintenance strategies that reduce environmental impact, energy usage and operational costs.

Better Finance. Online platform offering consumers credit and leasing options to help them purchase high-cost goods over time and avoid late payments.

Zendrive. The company has developed an application which tracks location, direction, acceleration and speed with the help of smartphone sensors.

#9 Spark Capital, Boston

2014 Early-stage investments (in millions, USD): $542

2014 Early-stage deal count: 18

Industries: Media, software, transportation

Preferred regions: United States

Assets under management (in millions, USD): $1,825

2014 Deal highlights:

Skyfi Labs. The company provides enrichment coursework in engineering for students in India to enhance employability

Privlo. This company’s technology platform leverages data to facilitate the matching process between borrowers and lenders, enabling credit decisions.

Kik Interactive. This mobile app for Blackberry, iPhone and Android devices helps users connect with friends via real-time messaging.

2014 Early-stage investments (in millions, USD): $535

2014 Early-stage deal count: 3

Industry: Software

Preferred regions: United States

Assets under management (in millions, USD): $516

2014 Deal highlights:

Getaround. This car-sharing platform enables car owners to rent their cars. The company also has launched a new service for car owners who want to rent their car on a full-time basis.

Agent Ace. The company offers a big data analytics platform which aggregates private MLS data and analyzes years of home transactions to identify real estate specialists in specific neighborhoods and price points.

#11 Franklin Square Capital Partners, Philadelphia

2014 Early-stage investments (in millions, USD): $505

2014 Early-stage deal count: 1

Industries: Apparel and accessories, commercial products energy services, utilities

Preferred regions: Unspecified

Assets under management (in millions, USD): $1,100

2014 Deal highlights: Global Jet Capital

#12 Kleiner Perkins Caufield, Menlo Park, Calif.

2014 Early-stage investments (in millions, USD): $490

2014 Early-stage deal count: 33

Industries: Commercial services, computer hardware, healthcare devices and supplies, media, financial services, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, software

Preferred regions: China, United States

Assets under management (in millions, USD): $6,833

2014 Deal highlights: Crossfader, Farmers Edge Precision Consulting, Chill

#13 Google Ventures, Mountain View, Calif.

2014 Early-stage investments (in millions, USD): $462

2014 Early-stage deal count: 35

Industry: Software

Preferred regions: Americas, Europe, Middle East

Assets under management (in millions, USD): $1,200

2014 Deal highlights: Airseed, Delighted, Crossfader

#14 Founders Fund, San Francisco

2014 Early-stage investments (in millions, USD): $450

2014 Early-stage deal count: 21

Industries: Commercial services, media, financial services, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, software

Preferred regions: United States

Assets under management (in millions, USD): $2,369

2014 Deal highlights: Collective Health, Hampton Creek Foods, Oscar Health Insurance

#15 ARCH Venture Partners, Chicago

2014 Early-stage investments (in millions, USD): $446

2014 Early-stage deal count: 9

Industries: Commercial services, healthcare devices and supplies, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology

Preferred regions: United States

Assets under management (in millions, USD): $1,500

2014 Deal highlights: Blackthorn Therapeutics, Juno Therapeutics

#16 Bezos Expeditions, Mercer Island, Wash.

2014 Early-stage investments (in millions, USD): $426

2014 Early-stage deal count: 6

Industry: Software

Preferred regions: United States

Assets under management (in millions, USD): $1,000

2014 Deal highlights: Juno Therapeutics, Vessel

#17 Lightspeed Venture Partners, Menlo Park, Calif.

2014 Early-stage investments (in millions, USD): $415

2014 Early-stage deal count: 21

Industries: Information technology

Preferred regions: Europe, Middle East, United States

Assets under management (in millions, USD): $3,700

2014 Deal highlights: Little Things, Affirm, Elementum

#18 Thrive Capital, New York City

2014 Early-stage investments (in millions, USD): $391

2014 Early-stage deal count: 18

Industries: Consumer non-durables, software

Preferred regions: Unspecified

Assets under management (in millions, USD): $626

2014 Deal highlights: Harry’s Razor Company, Oscar Health Insurance, Urban Compass

2014 Early-stage investments (in millions, USD): $373

2014 Early-stage deal count: 24

Industry: Software

Preferred regions: Unspecified

Assets under management (in millions, USD): $3,000

2014 Deal highlights: Oscar Health Insurance, Altiscale

#20 Redpoint Ventures, Menlo Park, Calif.

2014 Early-stage investments (in millions, USD): $364

2014 Early-stage deal count: 24

Industries: Commercial services, communications and networking, retail, software

Preferred regions: Brazil, China, Europe, Middle East, United States

Assets under management (in millions, USD): $3,400

2014 Deal highlights: Beepi, Jaunt, Snowflake Computing

2014 Early-stage investments (in millions, USD): $359

2014 Early-stage deal count: 35

Industries: Commercial services, healthcare devices and supplies, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, software

Preferred regions: United States

Assets under management (in millions, USD): $2,800

2014 Deal highlights: Surface Oncology, Synlogic, Bicycle Therapeutics

2014 Early-stage investments (in millions, USD): $354

2014 Early-stage deal count: 9

Industries: Application software, automotive insurance,broadcasting, radio and television, business/productivity software, cable service providers, communication software, consumer finance, database software, educational software, financial software, information services (B2C), Internet service providers, Internet software, logistics, media and information services (B2B), multimedia and design software, financial services, publishing, security services (B2B), social/platform software, telecommunications service providers, vertical market software, wireless service providers

Regions: Unspecified

Assets under management (in millions, USD): Unspecified

2014 Deal highlights: Privlo, Remitly

#23 Greylock Partners, Menlo Park, Calif.

2014 Early-stage investments (in millions, USD): $336

2014 Early-stage deal count: 20

Industries: Healthcare devices and supplies, healthcare services, software

Regions: Canada, Europe, Middle East, United States

Assets under management (in millions, USD): $3,915

2014 Deal highlights: Vessel, Grand Rounds, Avi Networks

#24 Formation 8, San Francisco

2014 Early-stage investments (in millions, USD): $321

2014 Early-stage deal count: 18

Industries: Software

Regions: Asia, United States

Assets under management (in millions, USD): $980

2014 Deal highlights: Collective Health, Leeo, Oscar Health Insurance

#25 Bain Capital Ventures, Boston

2014 Early-stage investments (in millions, USD): $275

2014 Early-stage deal count: 12

Industries: Capital markets/institutions, commercial services, communications and networking, healthcare devices and supplies, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, software

Regions: United States

Assets under management (in millions, USD): $3,126

2014 Deal highlights: Jet, Optimizely, Captora

2014 Early-stage investments (in millions, USD): $270

2014 Early-stage deal count: 1

Industries: Commercial services, transportation

Regions: Unspecified

Assets under management (in millions, USD): Unspecified

2014 Deal highlights: Aireon

Note: Iridium is a global satellite communications company that invested in Aireon as part of a joint venture.

#27 Lerer Hippeau Ventures, New York City

2014 Early-stage investments (in millions, USD): $2670

2014 Early-stage deal count: 30

Industries: Commercial services, software

Regions: Unspecified

Assets under management (in millions, USD): $131

2014 Deal highlights: Augury, Expa Capital, Percolate Industries

#28 Collaborative Fund, Brooklyn, NY

2014 Early-stage investments (in millions, USD): $266

2014 Early-stage deal count: 19

Industries: Software

Regions: Canada, United States

Assets under management (in millions, USD): $41

2014 Deal highlights: Drip.fm, Hampton Creek Foods, Fundrise

#29 Bessemer Venture Partners, Larchmont, NY

2014 Early-stage investments (in millions, USD): $255

2014 Early-stage deal count: 19

Industries: Commercial services, communications and networking, software

Regions: Americas, Brazil, Europe, Middle East, United States

Assets under management (in millions, USD): $4,000

2014 Deal highlights: Flex Pharma, Stratoscale, PagerDuty

2014 Early-stage investments (in millions, USD): $250

2014 Early-stage deal count: 6

Industries: Pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, software

Regions: California, Canada, United States

Assets under management (in millions, USD): $900

2014 Deal highlights: Moderna Therapeutics, Syros Pharmaceuticals, Visterra

#31 OrbiMed Advisors, New York City

2014 Early-stage investments (in millions, USD): $250

2014 Early-stage deal count: 8

Industries: Healthcare devices and supplies, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology

Regions: Americas, Asia, Canada, Europe, Middle East, United States

Assets under management (in millions, USD): $12,000

2014 Deal highlights: Acutus Medical, Audentes Therapeutics, ARMO BioSciences

#32 SherpaVentures, San Francisco

2014 Early-stage investments (in millions, USD): $241

2014 Early-stage deal count: 15

Industries: Software

Regions: Unspecified

Assets under management (in millions, USD): $154

2014 Deal highlights: Beepi, Expa Capital, Munchery

#33 Insight Venture Partners, New York City

2014 Early-stage investments (in millions, USD): $230

2014 Early-stage deal count: 5

Industries: Media, retail, software

Regions: Unspecified

Assets under management (in millions, USD): $9,874

2014 Deal highlights: 5Nine software, Wealth-X, Campaign Monitor

#34 Institutional Venture Partners, Menlo Park, Calif.

2014 Early-stage investments (in millions, USD): $220

2014 Early-stage deal count: 6

Industries: Commercial services, communications and networking, computer hardware, healthcare devices and supplies, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, software

Regions: United States

Assets under management (in millions, USD): $4,000

2014 Deal highlights: Zenefits Insurance Services, ZipRecruiter, ThreatStream

#35 True Ventures, Palo Alto, Calif.

2014 Early-stage investments (in millions, USD): $217

2014 Early-stage deal count: 33

Industries: Healthcare technology systems, insurance, software

Regions: Europe, United States

Assets under management (in millions, USD): $905

2014 Deal highlights: Crossfader, Ginger.io, ToyTalk

#36 Greycroft Partners, New York City

2014 Early-stage investments (in millions, USD): $215

2014 Early-stage deal count: 22

Industries (selected): Cable service providers, connectivity products, consulting services (B2B), food products, household products, Internet retail, legal services (B2B), media and Information Services (B2B), Information Technology, restaurants, hotels and leisure, real estate services (B2C), recreational goods, specialty retail

Regions: United States

Assets under management (in millions, USD): $600

2014 Deal highlights: Scopely, The Real Real, Avi Networks

#37 Menlo Ventures, Menlo Park, Calif.

2014 Early-stage investments (in millions, USD): $212

2014 Early-stage deal count: 13

Industries: Communications and networking, computer hardware, healthcare devices and supplies, software

Regions: United States

Assets under management (in millions, USD): $4,000

2014 Deal highlights: PernixData, Avi Networks, Munchery

#38 Intel Capital, Santa Clara, Calif.

2014 Early-stage investments (in millions, USD): $211

2014 Early-stage deal count: 22

Industries: Communications and networking, software

Regions: Americas, Asia, Europe, Middle East, United States

Assets under management (in millions, USD): $1,300

2014 Deal highlights: Wuxi China Cloud Technology Service Co., LeWa Technology, Eye fluence

#39 Battery Ventures, Boston

2014 Early-stage investments (in millions, USD): $207

2014 Early-stage deal count: 14

Industries: Commercial services, communications and networking, semiconductors, software

Regions: unspecified

Assets under management (in millions, USD): $4,700

2014 Deal highlights: HomeSuite, Tomfoolery

#40 Tiger Global Management, New York City

2014 Early-stage investments (in millions, USD): $206

2014 Early-stage deal count: 7

Industries (selected): Commercial services, retail, software

Regions: Unspecified

Assets under management (in millions, USD): $9,050

2014 Deal highlights: Koudai Shopping, Youxinpai (Beijing) Information Technology Co., Harry’s

#41 Deerfield Management, New York City

2014 Early-stage investments (in millions, USD): $202

2014 Early-stage deal count: 4

Industries: Healthcare devices and supplies, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology

Regions: United States

Assets under management (in millions, USD): $4,289

2014 Deal highlights: SHINE Medical Technologies, Audentes Therapeutics, N30 Pharmaceuticals

2014 Early-stage investments (in millions, USD): $200

2014 Early-stage deal count: 17

Industries: Commercial services, communications and networking, computer hardware, IT services, software

Regions: United States

Assets under management (in millions, USD): $2,100

2014 Deal highlights: Udacity, Symphony Commerce, DoorDash

#43 WRF Capital, Seattle

2014 Early-stage investments (in millions, USD): $200

2014 Early-stage deal count: 7

Industries: Pharmaceuticals and biotechnology

Regions: Washington State

Assets under management (in millions, USD): Unspecified

2014 Deal highlights: Juno Therapeutics, Faraday Pharmaceuticals, SNUPI Technologies

Note: WRF Capital is the venture arm of the Washington Research Foundation, an organization that supports research and scholarship at Washington state research institutions.

2014 Early-stage investments (in millions, USD): $199

2014 Early-stage deal count: 7

Industries: Communications and networking, media, software

Regions: Europe, United States

Assets under management (in millions, USD): $3,500

2014 Deal highlights: Tinder, Vessel, Optimizely

#45 FirstMark Capital, New York

2014 Early-stage investments (in millions, USD): $197

2014 Early-stage deal count: 11

Industries: Software

Regions: United States

Assets under management (in millions, USD): $1,700

2014 Deal highlights: Symphony Commerce, InVisionApp, ROLI

#46 CrunchFund, San Francisco

2014 Early-stage investments (in millions, USD): $197

2014 Early-stage deal count: 20

Industries: Software

Regions: Europe, United States

Assets under management (in millions, USD): Unspecified

2014 Deal highlights: DigitalOcean, URX, Layer

#47 Canaan Partners, Menlo Park, Calif.

2014 Early-stage investments (in millions, USD): $195

2014 Early-stage deal count: 15

Industries: Communications and networking, healthcare devices and supplies, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, software

Regions: India, Middle East, United States

Assets under management (in millions, USD): $4,200

2014 Deal highlights: Instacart, CarTradeExchange.com, The Real Real

2014 Early-stage investments (in millions, USD): $195

2014 Early-stage deal count: 12

Industries: Healthcare devices and supplies, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, semiconductors, software

Regions: Europe, United States

Assets under management (in millions, USD): $3,500

2014 Deal highlights: Syros Pharmaceuticals, Visterra, Navitor Pharmaceuticals

#49 Sofinnova Ventures, Menlo Park, Calif.

2014 Early-stage investments (in millions, USD): $195

2014 Early-stage deal count: 5

Industries: Communications and networking, healthcare devices and supplies, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, software

Regions: China, Europe, India, Japan, Middle East, United States

Assets under management (in millions, USD): $1,425

2014 Deal highlights: Spark Therapeutics, Coherus Biosciences, Audentes Therapeutics

#50 Interwest Partners, Menlo Park, Calif.

2014 Early-stage investments (in millions, USD): $189

2014 Early-stage deal count: 9

Industries: Computer hardware, healthcare devices and supplies, healthcare services, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, semiconductors, software

Regions: United States

Assets under management (in millions, USD): $2,800

2014 Deal highlights: Indi Molecular, Cidara Therapeutics, PMV Pharmaceuticals

#51 Crestline Investors, Forth Worth, Texas

2014 Early-stage investments (in millions, USD): $176

2014 Early-stage deal count: 1

Industries: Pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, software

Regions: Unspecified

Assets under management (in millions, USD): $7,600

2014 Deal highlights: Juno Therapeutics

2014 Early-stage investments (in millions, USD): $175

2014 Early-stage deal count: 5

Industries: Pharmaceuticals and biotechnology

Regions: Unspecified

Assets under management (in millions, USD): $1,532

2014 Deal highlights: PanOptica, Voyager Therapeutics, NinePoint Medical

#53 Slow Ventures, Mill Valley, Calif.

2014 Early-stage investments (in millions, USD): $170

2014 Early-stage deal count: 14

Industry: Software

Regions: Unspecified

Assets under management (in millions, USD): Unspecified

2014 Deal highlights: BirchBox, Helium Systems, DineInFresh

#54 VegasTechFund, Las Vegas

2014 Early-stage investments (in millions, USD): $168

2014 Early-stage deal count: 20

Industry: Software

Regions: Nevada

Assets under management (in millions, USD): $50

2014 Deal highlights: Surf Airlines, OrderWithMe, Banjo

#55 Comcast Ventures, San Francisco

Note: The venture arm of Comcast Corporation formed a partnership with Catalyst Fund, an early-stage firm, as well as investor Gil Beyda to form Genecast Ventures to drive seed-stage investing for the corporate VC.

2014 Early-stage investments (in millions, USD): not applicable

2014 Early-stage deal count: 12

Industry: Software

Regions: United States

Assets under management (in millions, USD): Unspecified

2014 Deal highlights: BirchBox, FlightCar, Hired

#56 Felicis Ventures, Palo Alto, Calif.

2014 Early-stage investments (in millions, USD): $164

2014 Early-stage deal count: 16

Industries: Apparel and accessories, capital markets/institutions, commercial products commercial services, communications and networking, computer hardware, consumer

Regions: Brazil, Canada, Estonia, Finland, Germany, Middle East, United States

Assets under management (in millions, USD): $220

2014 Deal highlights: Vicarious FPC, BitPay, Twice

#57 Draper Fisher Jurvetson, Menlo Park, Calif.

2014 Early-stage investments (in millions, USD): $163

2014 Early-stage deal count: 11

Industries: Commercial services, communications and networking, media, software

Regions: Asia, United States

Assets under management (in millions, USD): $3,150

2014 Deal highlights: Human Longevity, Shift Technologies, Kiwi

#58 ff Venture Capital, New York City

2014 Early-stage investments (in millions, USD): $163

2014 Early-stage deal count: 11

Industries: Commercial services, software

Regions: Canada, Middle East, United Kingdom, United States

Assets under management (in millions, USD): $92

2014 Deal highlights: Rinse, Surf Airlines, Ionic Security

#59 Norwest Venture Partners, Palo Alto, Calif.

2014 Early-stage investments (in millions, USD): $161

2014 Early-stage deal count: 10

Industries: Communications and networking, computer hardware, software

Regions: India, Middle East, United States

Assets under management (in millions, USD): $5,000

2014 Deal highlights: IFTTT, Kendra Scott, Bitglass

#60 Silicon Valley Bank (SVB Capital), Santa Clara, Calif.

2014 Early-stage investments (in millions, USD): $159*

2014 Early-stage deal count: 10*

*These figures are based on PitchBook data, upon contacting SVB, a spokesperson declined to confirm both the capital invested and deal count for 2014.

Industry: Software, technology

Regions: United States, with some global exposure

Assets under management (in millions, USD): $2,025

2014 Deal highlights: Metacloud, Hired, Build.com

Notes: Silicon Valley Bank is a large commercial bank that also runs SVB Capital. The bank business lends debt (not equity) to innovation companies, along with other business banking products and services. SVB Capital, separately, has a funds business that invests across a family funds including funds of funds and direct equity funds.

#61 5AM Ventures, Menlo Park, Calif.

2014 Early-stage investments (in millions, USD): $158

2014 Early-stage deal count: 5

Industry: Pharmaceuticals and biotechnology

Regions: United States

Assets under management (in millions, USD): $685

2014 Deal highlights: Audentes Therapeutics, EPIRUS Biopharmaceuticals, Cidara Therapeutics

#62 Rock Springs Capital, Baltimore, MD

2014 Early-stage investments (in millions, USD): $158

2014 Early-stage deal count: 3

Industries: Healthcare devices and supplies, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology

Regions: Unspecified

Assets under management (in millions, USD): Unspecified

2014 Deal highlights: Spark Therapeutics, Coherus Biosciences, N30 Pharmaceuticals

#63 GGV Capital, Menlo Park, Calif.

2014 Early-stage investments (in millions, USD): $157

2014 Early-stage deal count: 8

Industries: Communications and networking, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, software

Regions: Asia, United States

Assets under management (in millions, USD): $2,200

2014 Deal highlights: Petkit, ExaCloud Systems, GrabTaxi Holdings

2014 Early-stage investments (in millions, USD): $153

2014 Early-stage deal count: 13

Industry: Software

Regions: United States

Assets under management (in millions, USD): $550

2014 Deal highlights: Mango Games, Collective Health, Netskope

#65 Correlation Ventures, San Diego

2014 Early-stage investments (in millions, USD): $152

2014 Early-stage deal count: 19

Industry: Software

Regions: United States

Assets under management (in millions, USD): $194

2014 Deal highlights: Good Eggs, Splice Machine, Gild

#66 Qualcomm Ventures, San Diego

2014 Early-stage investments (in millions, USD): $150

2014 Early-stage deal count: 16

Industry: Software

Regions: Asia, Middle East, United States

Assets under management (in millions, USD): $500

2014 Deal highlights: Birds Eye Systems, Cambridge Wowo, Traffline

#67 AME Cloud Ventures, Palo Alto, Calif.

2014 Early-stage investments (in millions, USD): $149

2014 Early-stage deal count: 14

Industry: Software

Regions: Unspecified

Assets under management (in millions, USD): Unspecified

2014 Deal highlights: BitPay, Altiscale, Hampton Creek Foods

#68 DCM, Menlo Park, Calif.

2014 Early-stage investments (in millions, USD): $149

2014 Early-stage deal count: 10

Industries: Communications and networking, media, financial services, software

Regions: China, Japan, United States

Assets under management (in millions, USD): $2,500

2014 Deal highlights: Huodongxing, Zhuo Yi's Beijing Chang Technology Co., Yik Yak

#69 Madrona Venture Group, Seattle

2014 Early-stage investments (in millions, USD): $149

2014 Early-stage deal count: 15

Industries: Retail, software

Regions: United States

Assets under management (in millions, USD): $967

2014 Deal highlights: Spare5, Igneous Systems, Context Relevant

#70 MPM Capital, Boston

2014 Early-stage investments (in millions, USD): $147

2014 Early-stage deal count: 8

Industries: Healthcare devices and supplies, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology

Regions: Africa, Americas, Asia, Canada, Europe, Middle East, Oceania, United States

Assets under management (in millions, USD): $2,113

2014 Deal highlights: Mitokyne, Raze Therapeutics, True North Therapeutics

#71 Harrison Metal Capital, Palo Alto, Calif.

2014 Early-stage investments (in millions, USD): $147

2014 Early-stage deal count: 9

Industry: Software

Regions: United States

Assets under management (in millions, USD): Unspecified

2014 Deal highlights: Grand Rounds, AltSchool, PagerDuty

#72 500 Startups, Mountain View, Calif.

2014 Early-stage investments (in millions, USD): $143

2014 Early-stage deal count: 29

Industries: Commercial services, software

Regions: Asia, Europe, India, Japan, United States

Assets under management (in millions, USD): $125

2014 Deal highlights: mClinica, Airseed, Eventup

#73 RRE Ventures, New York City

2014 Early-stage investments (in millions, USD): $142

2014 Early-stage deal count: 14

Industries: Financial services, software

Regions: United States

Assets under management (in millions, USD): $1,030

2014 Deal highlights: Vaurum, Kik Interactive, BitPay

#74 Shasta Ventures, Menlo Park, Calif.

2014 Early-stage investments (in millions, USD): $141

2014 Early-stage deal count: 17

Industry: Software

Regions: California

Assets under management (in millions, USD): $1,025

2014 Deal highlights: Delighted, TigerText, Doctor on Demand

2014 Early-stage investments (in millions, USD): $141

2014 Early-stage deal count: 4

Industry: Pharmaceuticals and biotechnology

Regions: United States

Assets under management (in millions, USD): Unspecified

2014 Deal highlights: Syros Pharmaceuticals, Indi Molecular, Visterra

#76 The Data Collective, San Francisco

2014 Early-stage investments (in millions, USD): $139

2014 Early-stage deal count: 18

Industry: Software

Regions: Unspecified

Assets under management (in millions, USD): $335

2014 Deal highlights: Clusterk, DoxIQ, Omniome

#77 SV Life Sciences Advisers, Boston

2014 Early-stage investments (in millions, USD): $138

2014 Early-stage deal count: 4

Industries: Healthcare devices and supplies, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology

Regions: Americas, Europe

Assets under management (in millions, USD): $1,900

2014 Deal highlights: Thesan Pharmaceuticals, PanOptica, Spinal Kinetics

#78 Foundation Capital, Menlo Park, Calif.

2014 Early-stage investments (in millions, USD): $134

2014 Early-stage deal count: 8

Industries: Commercial services, communications and networking, computer hardware, media, software

Regions: United States

Assets under management (in millions, USD): $2,800

2014 Deal highlights: Caliber, Alchemist Accelerator, Beepi

#79 Fidelity Investments, Boston

2014 Early-stage investments (in millions, USD): $134

2014 Early-stage deal count: 1

Industries: Pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, software

Regions: Europe, United States

Assets under management (in millions, USD): $320,717.8 (*Fidelity Investments is also a financial services firm that manages one of the largest mutual fund groups in the world. Its VC arm, Fidelity Ventures, manages approximately $1,500.)

2014 Deal highlights: ProQR Therapeutics, Juno Therapeutics

#80 RA Capital Management, Boston

2014 Early-stage investments (in millions, USD): $131

2014 Early-stage deal count: 3

Industry: Pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, software

Regions: United States

Assets under management (in millions, USD): $391

2014 Deal highlights: Coherus Biosciences, Lumena Pharmaceuticals, N30 Pharmaceuticals

#81 BoxGroup, New York City

2014 Early-stage investments (in millions, USD): $130

2014 Early-stage deal count: 17

Industry: Software

Regions: United States, Europe

Assets under management (in millions, USD): Declined to comment

2014 Deal highlights: Handy, Studio SBV, ID.me

2014 Early-stage investments (in millions, USD): $130

2014 Early-stage deal count: 1

Industry: Healthcare services

Regions: United States

Assets under management (in millions, USD): Not applicable

2014 Deal highlights: Flatiron Health

Note: Laboratory Corporation of America, or LabCorp, is a medical lab testing and services company that participated in an investment in FlatIron Health in early 2014. The financing round was led by Google Venture and First Round Capital.

#83 Crosslink Capital, San Francisco

2014 Early-stage investments (in millions, USD): $129

2014 Early-stage deal count: 16

Industries: Commercial services, communications and networking, media, software

Regions: Europe, United States

Assets under management (in millions, USD): $2,087

2014 Deal highlights: Vaurum, Postmates, Hired

#84 e.ventures, San Francisco

2014 Early-stage investments (in millions, USD): $128

2014 Early-stage deal count: 11

Industries: Apparel and accessories, commercial services, consumer durables, media, software

Regions: Unspecified

Assets under management (in millions, USD): $750

2014 Deal highlights: Deltamethod, Auctionata, Munchery

2014 Early-stage investments (in millions, USD): $126

2014 Early-stage deal count: 4

Industry: Software

Regions: United States

Assets under management (in millions, USD): $658

2014 Deal highlights: Handy, Insikt Ventures, OrderUp

2014 Early-stage investments (in millions, USD): $125

2014 Early-stage deal count: 16

Industries: Media, software

Regions: Asia, United States

Assets under management (in millions, USD): $2,800

2014 Deal highlights: FlightCar, NatureBox, Chloe and Isabel

2014 Early-stage investments (in millions, USD): $124

2014 Early-stage deal count: 5

Industries: Pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, software

Regions: Europe, Asia, United States

Assets under management (in millions, USD): Unspecified

2014 Deal highlights: Coherus Biosciences, Surface Oncology, Dimension Therapeutics

2014 Early-stage investments (in millions, USD): $123

2014 Early-stage deal count: 2

Industry: Software

Regions: Asia, United States

Assets under management (in millions, USD): $731,200 (T. Rowe Price is also a multi-disciplinary financial services firm with a venture arm. This figure takes into account the parent firm's total assets.)

2014 Deal highlights: Spark Therapeutics, Diplomat Pharmacy

#89 IA Ventures, New York City

2014 Early-stage investments (in millions, USD): $119

2014 Early-stage deal count: 7

Industry: Software

Regions: Europe, United States

Assets under management (in millions, USD): $155

2014 Deal highlights: DigitalOcean, TransferWise, DataRobot

#90 Western Technology Investment, Portola Valley, Calif.

2014 Early-stage investments (in millions, USD): $119

2014 Early-stage deal count: 8

Industries: Communications and networking, healthcare devices and supplies, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, software

Regions: Middle East, United States

Assets under management (in millions, USD): $2,325

2014 Deal highlights: Jet, Madison Reed, Pley

#91 Matrix Partners, Palo Alto, Calif.

2014 Early-stage investments (in millions, USD): $117

2014 Early-stage deal count: 12

Industries: Commercial services, communications and networking, computer hardware, software, transportation

Regions: United States

Assets under management (in millions, USD): $3,311

2014 Deal highlights: Alchemy Web, Beijing Peak Technology, Poynt Co.

#92 Summit Partners, Boston

2014 Early-stage investments (in millions, USD): $116

2014 Early-stage deal count: 2

Industries: Commercial services, communications and networking, healthcare devices and supplies, healthcare services, IT Services, retail, software

Regions: Americas, Asia, Europe

Assets under management (in millions, USD): $16,000

2014 Deal highlights: City Practice Group Of New York, Gainsight

#93 Wellington Management, Boston

2014 Early-stage investments (in millions, USD): $114

2014 Early-stage deal count: 3

Industries: Healthcare devices and supplies, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology

Regions: Americas

Assets under management (in millions, USD): $870,000 (Wellington Management is a large private, independent investment management company that also runs a venture arm. This figure takes into account the entire firm's total assets under management.)

2014 Deal highlights: Coupang, Spark Therapeutics, N30 Pharmaceuticals

#94 Trinity Ventures, Menlo Park, Calif.

2014 Early-stage investments (in millions, USD): $114

2014 Early-stage deal count: 12

Industries: Communications and networking, healthcare devices and supplies, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, software

Regions: United States

Assets under management (in millions, USD): $1,100

2014 Deal highlights: Fieldwire, MasteryConnect, Docker

#95 Aisling Capital, New York City

2014 Early-stage investments (in millions, USD): $113

2014 Early-stage deal count: 6

Industries: Pharmaceuticals and biotechnology

Regions: Unspecified

Assets under management (in millions, USD): $1,600

2014 Deal highlights: Syros Pharmaceuticals, Cidara Therapeutics, Loxo Oncology

#96 FLOODGATE Fund, Palo Alto, Calif.

2014 Early-stage investments (in millions, USD): $112

2014 Early-stage deal count: 16

Industry: Software

Regions: unspecified

Assets under management (in millions, USD): $265

2014 Deal highlights: Codified, Pantheon, Chloe and Isabel

#97 Cisco Investments, San Jose, Calif.

2014 Early-stage investments (in millions, USD): $112

2014 Early-stage deal count: 6

Industry: Software

Regions: Canada, China, Europe, India, Middle East, United States

Assets under management (in millions, USD): $2,000

2014 Deal highlights: Covacsis Technologies, Platfora, Stratoscale

#98 Forerunner Ventures, San Francisco

2014 Early-stage investments (in millions, USD): $110

2014 Early-stage deal count: 8

Industries: Consumer non-durables, retail, software

Regions: United States

Assets under management (in millions, USD): $100

2014 Deal highlights: Dollar Shave Club, Chloe and Isabel

#99 Mousse Partners, New York City

2014 Early-stage investments (in millions, USD): $104

2014 Early-stage deal count: 4

Industries: Consumer products and services

Regions: United States

Assets under management (in millions, USD): Unspecified

2014 Deal highlights: SeatGeek, EPIRUS Biopharmaceuticals, Spire

#100 IDG Ventures USA, San Francisco

2014 Early-stage investments (in millions, USD): $103

2014 Early-stage deal count: 7

Industries: Media, enterprise IT and consumer

Regions: United States

Assets under management (in millions, USD): $3,700

2014 Deal highlights: Fastly, Crux