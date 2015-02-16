Women In STEM 2015 Honors Contributions

In a bid to diminish the gender gap in STEM fields -science, technology, engineering and mathematics- and recognize women in leadership roles, under the patronage of Sheikh Mohammed Bin Maktoum Bin Juma Al Maktoum, the Meera Kaul Foundation organized the Women in STEM 2015 Hackathon, Conference & Awards in January. The conference welcomed 17 speakers and 200 delegates of ‘treps and industry leaders. With a panel of eight judges considering almost 50 nominations from around the world, 30 shortlisted nominees were chosen for their significant contributions in the STEM field. The awardees include Hewlett Packard UAE Director of Enterprise Group Distribution-MENA Sherifa Hady for Best All-Round STEM Executive; Amateur Club Training Center CEO and founder Mai Ahmed Abualkas for Best Entry Level STEM Executive; Enhanced Technologies CEO Houd Chakiri for Best Middle Level STEM Executive; Canadian International College Vice-Dean Mona Mohamed Nasar for Best Senior Level STEM Executive and Niti Distributors Ltd CEO Niti Manoj Shroff for Best STEM Business Entrepreneur. Notable winners were Jordan-based SA3ED.ME CEO Yara Abdelqader Alkhader awarded with Best STEM Business Startup, and TechWomen Zimbabwe co-founder and Director Rumbidzayi Rosemary Mlambo, who was also an engaging speaker at the conference, awarded for Best STEM Enabler and Facilitator.