Tommy Hilfiger Signs Rafael Nadal As New Global Brand Ambassador

Image credit: Shutterstock
Entrepreneur Staff
You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Rafael Nadal is no stranger to comebacks. After appearing in Abu Dhabi for his Mubadala World Tennis Championship, the world’s no. 3 is back in the Middle East for his ATP World Tour at the Qatar ExxonMobile Open as defending champ (The National). We’ll be seeing a lot more of the 28-year-old tennis pro (if you catch our drift) as he signs on as the new global brand ambassador for Tommy Hilfiger underwear and tailored collections. With campaigns to be photographed early this year in Spain, media placements will rollout globally for the 2015 fall collection.

Celebrity brand endorsements can certainly increase sales- one recent case in point is performing artist Taylor Swift. The seven-time Grammy award-winner has appeared in ads for multinational brands like Subway, Target and Diet Coke. The result? According to Nielsen’s Music 360 report, fans now associate Swift with those brands and their products- not a bad move at all since her squeaky- clean image can only help sales.

