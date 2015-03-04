My Queue

Wealth

These Are the Richest Billionaires Under 40

These Are the Richest Billionaires Under 40
Image credit: catwalker | Helga Esteb | Shutterstock
Mark Zuckerber | Jan Koum | Sean Parker
1 min read
This story originally appeared on CNBC

Facebook has created more billionaires under 40 than any other company, according to a new ranking.

In the Wealth-X list of 10 richest billionaires under 40, four made most or all of their fortune from Facebook.

Mark Zuckerberg tops the list with estimated wealth of $35.1 billion. His fellow Facebook co-founder and fellow 30-year-old, Dustin Moskovitz, ranked second, with $7.7 billion. And Sean Parker, the Web bad boy who has founded several companies but made his biggest coin from Facebook, comes in at number five with $5.2 billion.

If you add in Eduardo Saverin, another co-founder, the fresh-faced Facebookers have a combined $52 billion.

You could even argue that Jan Koum, the third-ranked under-40 rich guy, made his fortune in large part from Facebook, since he sold his mobile messaging platform, WhatsApp, to the social media site.

Here is the full list of the top 10 richest people under 40:

  1. Mark Zuckerberg (age 30) — $35.1 billion
  2. Dustin Moskovitz (age 30) — $7.7 billion
  3. Jan Koum (age 38) — $7.7 billion
  4. Scott Duncan (age 32) — $5.5 billion
  5. Sean Parker (age 35) — $5.2 billion
  6. Yang Huiyan (age 34) — $5.1 billion (inherited)
  7. Alejandro Santo Domingo (age 38) — $4.9 billion (inherited)
  8. Elizabeth Holmes (age 31) — $4.5 billion
  9. Eduardo Saverin (age 32) — $4.4 billion
  10. Arun Pudur (age 38) — $4 billion

