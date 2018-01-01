Robert Frank

Robert Frank is an award-winning journalist, best-selling author and leading journalistic authority on the American wealthy. He joined CNBC in May 2012 as a reporter and editor for the news organization.

Prior to joining CNBC, Frank was with The Wall Street Journal for 18 years, serving as a foreign correspondent in London and Singapore, and later covering Wall Street and corporate scandals. For eight years, he was the paper's Wealth Reporter, covering the lives, culture and economy of the new rich.

More From Robert Frank

Want to Buy a European Castle? Now's Your Chance.
Real Estate

Want to Buy a European Castle? Now's Your Chance.

Brokers say prices for high-end properties across Europe for American buyers are down 25 to 40 percent from a year ago.
3 min read
These Are the Richest Billionaires Under 40
Wealth

These Are the Richest Billionaires Under 40

Facebook has created more billionaires under 40 than any other company.
1 min read
How the Super Rich Spend Their Money
Wealth

How the Super Rich Spend Their Money

Forget sports cars, diamonds and yachts. Today's wealthy prefer to spend their money on something else.
2 min read
Billionaires are Hoarding Piles of Cash
Money Management

Billionaires are Hoarding Piles of Cash

The latest sign that the ultra-wealthy are nervous about putting more money into today's markets.
3 min read
This $118 Million Apartment Is for Sale
Real Estate

This $118 Million Apartment Is for Sale

One of the brokers on the popular TV show 'Million Dollar Listing New York' just put a seriously expensive penthouse on the market.
2 min read
Would You Buy a $39,700 Bottle of Wine? Someone Did.
Entrepreneurs

Would You Buy a $39,700 Bottle of Wine? Someone Did.

A case of 1978 Romanée-Conti Grand Cru sold for $476,280 -- or about $39,700 a bottle -- on Saturday, making it one of the most expensive cases ever auctioned.
2 min read
U.S. Falls Behind in Creating Millionaire Entrepreneurs
Finance

U.S. Falls Behind in Creating Millionaire Entrepreneurs

America may be falling behind the rest of the world when it comes to creating entrepreneurial wealth, a study shows.
3 min read
