Robert Frank is an award-winning journalist, best-selling author and leading journalistic authority on the American wealthy. He joined CNBC in May 2012 as a reporter and editor for the news organization.

Prior to joining CNBC, Frank was with The Wall Street Journal for 18 years, serving as a foreign correspondent in London and Singapore, and later covering Wall Street and corporate scandals. For eight years, he was the paper's Wealth Reporter, covering the lives, culture and economy of the new rich.