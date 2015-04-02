13 Online Marketing Blogs You Should be Reading (Infographic)

April 2, 2015 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The online marketing industry is always changing. Search engines roll out new updates and data refreshes, pay-per-click advertising platforms introduce new features and social networks update their terms and policies on a regular basis.

Related: 10 Free Online Courses That Can Benefit Every Entrepreneur

Online marketing blogs are a great way to keep up with industry news, updates and changes. They also feature helpful guides and “how-to” posts -- but with so many blogs out there, how do you know which ones are worth your time?

In no particular order, the infographic below lists 13 online marketing blogs that provide excellent content that every entrepreneur can benefit from.

Related: 9 Must-Read Marketing Ebooks for Every Startup Founder