Get Ready For ArabNet Beirut 2015

March 15, 2015 2 min read

With speakers like Flat6Labs co-founder Hany Al Sonbaty, Telr Chairman and co-founder Elias Ghanem, Souq.com CTO Wisam Daoud and Oasis500 CEO Yousef Hamidaddin on the cards, the sixth edition of the ArabNet Beirut conference to be held from March 17-19, 2015 at the Beirut Hilton – Habtoor Grand Hotel promises to be a crowd puller for the digital, tech and entrepreneurial communities in Lebanon as well as the wider Middle East region. Commenting on the significance of the location of ArabNet Beirut, founder and CEO Omar Christidis said, “Lebanon is a key regional hub for digital business and entrepreneurship; this is evident by the interest that major global companies have taken in investing and acquiring Lebanese web sites and apps. The recent acquisition of Shahiya.com by the Japanese company Cookpad for $13.5 million is just a small example.”

Running in parallel with the ArabNet Beirut conference will be the ArabNet TechFair, which will see more than 40 companies and startups from Lebanon and the Levant region showcasing their respective offerings to an estimated 700+ delegates to the event. The conference itself will bring together more than 80 speakers and experts from around the world to talk about topics relating to the digital industry through 30 panels and interviews as well as 15 hands-on workshops. To register for the event, and/or to find out more details about ArabNet Beirut, check out their official website by clicking here.