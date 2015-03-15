My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Events

Get Ready For ArabNet Beirut 2015

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Get Ready For ArabNet Beirut 2015
Image credit: ArabNet Beirut
A scene from a previous edition of ArabNet Beirut.
Entrepreneur Staff
Editor in Chief, Entrepreneur Middle East
2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

With speakers like Flat6Labs co-founder Hany Al Sonbaty, Telr Chairman and co-founder Elias Ghanem, Souq.com CTO Wisam Daoud and Oasis500 CEO Yousef Hamidaddin on the cards, the sixth edition of the ArabNet Beirut conference to be held from March 17-19, 2015 at the Beirut Hilton – Habtoor Grand Hotel promises to be a crowd puller for the digital, tech and entrepreneurial communities in Lebanon as well as the wider Middle East region. Commenting on the significance of the location of ArabNet Beirut, founder and CEO Omar Christidis said, “Lebanon is a key regional hub for digital business and entrepreneurship; this is evident by the interest that major global companies have taken in investing and acquiring Lebanese web sites and apps. The recent acquisition of Shahiya.com by the Japanese company Cookpad for $13.5 million is just a small example.”

Running in parallel with the ArabNet Beirut conference will be the ArabNet TechFair, which will see more than 40 companies and startups from Lebanon and the Levant region showcasing their respective offerings to an estimated 700+ delegates to the event. The conference itself will bring together more than 80 speakers and experts from around the world to talk about topics relating to the digital industry through 30 panels and interviews as well as 15 hands-on workshops. To register for the event, and/or to find out more details about ArabNet Beirut, check out their official website by clicking here.

More from Entrepreneur

Brittney's a Certified Financial Planner who can help you manage your business and personal finances and navigate the ups and downs of starting a business.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Events

PR Primer: Learn To Promo Your Business On March 28 At 2019's First Dtec Forum Powered By Entrepreneur Middle East

Events

Over 100 Industry Experts To Speak At Unbound Bahrain 2019 In March

Ready For Anything

5 Secrets to Scaling Successful Events