SXSW

At SXSW: The Flying Car Could Come as Early as 2017

At SXSW: The Flying Car Could Come as Early as 2017
Image credit: Aeromobil
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Entrepreneur is on the ground for SXSW. Check back for highlights from the festival as well as insights on trends from thought leaders and innovators.

Our dreams for a flying car are coming closer to reality – have you considered how that will change your life?

At a SXSW panel yesterday, AeroMobil co-founder and CEO Juraj Vaculik discussed the impact flying cars could have on our future, after revealing his company’s version, the 3.0, might be available as soon as 2017.

AeroMobil’s two-seated “Flying Roadster” debuted last fall and features range of 430 miles and built-in parachute deployment. Eventually, after securing additional capital, AeroMobil plans to release a four-seater electric with a range of 900 miles.

That range could be significant, according to the company’s founders, helping to sidestep what they consider the "prisons" hindering modern transportation: traffic, airports and missing infrastructure. Says Vaculik, expanding transport beyond traditional roads could help bypass trillions in estimated infrastructure costs, save consumers lost time driving, create more efficient networks between cities and even make way for a fleet of ridesharing options – Ubers and Lyfts in air.

He admits implementation will be challenging. The concept requires sweeping changes in global regulation, not to mention wealthy early adopters who love to drive and fly.

Still, Vaculik is optimistic. He says AeroMobil has the support of the EU, who is working to restructure legislation to potentially accommodate a future where cars can take flight. "We deeply believe we need a revolution in personal transportation," he says.

