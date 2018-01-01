Jacob Hall

Jacob Hall is a writer living and working in Austin, Texas. He writes about movies, books, games and technology.

At SXSW: Wikipedia's Founder on Privacy, Diversity and Robots Writing Encyclopedia Entries
sxsw 2016

Jimmy Wales talked with Guy Kawasaki about the pressures shaping the online encyclopedia for the future.
3 min read
At SXSW: GrubHub -- Great Delivery Takes Data, Tech and a Love for Food
sxsw 2016

This operations exec explains how delivery has evolved -- and why a better understanding of how food is prepared will give it an advantage.
4 min read
At SXSW - Anthony Bourdain's Advice for Entrepreneurs: Don't Suck, Be Fake or Be Boring
sxsw 2016

Blunt tips from from the outspoken chef and television personality.
3 min read
At SXSW: Barack Obama's Call to Action for the Tech Industry
sxsw 2016

Entrepreneur was on the scene for the first-ever keynote by a sitting U.S. president at the tech festival.
4 min read
At SXSW: Doubt More and Be Vulnerable. Let the Opening Keynote Inspire You
sxsw 2016

Casey Gerald on the 'gospel of doubt' and why what you don't believe matters.
4 min read
Lyft's CEO On the Future, Driverless Cars and Ridesharing
SXSW 2015

At a SXSW keynote last week, Logan Green explained technology's potential impact on some new sharing economy industries.
2 min read
Tips for Hit-Makers: What Entrepreneurs Can Learn From Hollywood
SXSW 2015

Rethink success and how you relate to your fans. These tips from Hollywood experts can teach small business owners how to maximize audience.
3 min read
SXSW: Accelerator Judges Reveal Must-Follow Pitch Tips
SXSW 2015

We caught up with judges of this annual competition to find out what works and what doesn't.
4 min read
Steve Case Asks Entrepreneurs -- Are You Ready For the Third Wave?
SXSW

The thought leader says entrepreneurs must adapt to these 4 megatrends or perish.
4 min read
At SXSW: The Flying Car Could Come as Early as 2017
SXSW

Flying cars are coming closer to reality – and they could bring some significant changes to how you work and travel.
2 min read
SXSW: Why Your Brand Should Study Political Campaigns
SXSW

In this SXSW panel, it's all about that base. Learn how to find it, connect with it and motivate it.
4 min read
SXSW: How to Build a Staff That Works
SXSW

A psychology expert on this panel reveals tricks and tips to help get more out of your team.
4 min read
How Some Austin Entrepreneurs Gear Up for SXSW
SXSW

Two local Austin mainstays explain how to keep their businesses running smoothly during the onslaught of SXSW.
2 min read
8 Great SXSW Panels for Entrepreneurs
SXSW

Small business owners looking for a boost, should keep an eye on these panels at the Austin Conference.
4 min read
Strategies to Drive Shoppers to Your Online Store
Coaches Corner

Win new ecommerce customers with these approaches from online experts.
3 min read
