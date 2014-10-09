It's a Bird. It's a Plane. No, It's a Flying Car (Finally)! Fasten your seat belts and forget about tray tables. This driving-flying machine is ready for takeoff.

By Kim Lachance Shandrow

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

"Mark my word: A combination of airplane and motorcar is coming. You may smile, but it will come." -- Henry Ford, 1940

Ever been hopelessly sandwiched in bumper-to-bumper traffic and fantasized about flying far, far away? As in actually pressing a button that magically releases a glorious pair of wings from your vehicle, escaping the infuriating gridlock below?

Then hang in there, weary road warriors. The car-plane of your wildest dreams could finally be here and taking flight soon. The "first genuine flying car" is now a reality, even if only as a prototype -- a fully functioning prototype, one that will eventually even offer autopilot.

Related: Surprising Tricks: How to Sleep on a Plane

Beating Tesla's Elon Musk, Terrafugia, and even DARPA to the punch, AeroMobil's "Flying Roadster," the AeroMobil 3.0, is slated to make its debut later this month.

The 19-foot-long, steel-framed blue and silver flying sports car (sorry, kid-toting moms and dads, it's only a two-seater, no carpool for you) weighs just 992 pounds, one-quarter of the weight of a Hummer H3. With a somewhat disappointing top flight speed of only 124 miles per hour, the single Rotax 912 engine equipped Flying Roadster isn't exactly a speed demon. Its top speed on the asphalt is 99 miles per hour.

Not bad, we suppose, for a car that flies.

Related: This In-Flight Gadget Prevents Pushy Passengers From Reclining Their Seats

All passengers have to do to extend the 27-foot wide (in total wingspan) collapsible wings and start the rear-mounted propeller is press the "transform" button, according to an article in Wired. Pretty cool, right?

For down-to-Earth road travel, the four-wheeled Transformer-like Flying Roadster's long, lightweight carbon-fiber patented wings neatly tuck away behind its angular, pod-like cabin. Once back to its car state, the sleek airplane-automobile hybrid is compact enough to parallel park on a crowded city street. A single steering wheel, also patented, is used to fly and drive the craft.

Related: Hate Flying? This Dreamy (or Dorky) Virtual Reality Helmet Could Help You Escape the Experience.

Buckle up. Check it out:

AeroMobil co-founder and chief designer Stefan Klein imagined his first flying car 25 years ago as a way to escape the former Czechoslovakia, reports Wired. He has since piloted several concept versions of his dream car-plane crossbreed, along with a pre-prototype. Klein aims to fulfill his initial orders sometime in 2016.

Still, it has a way to go before being as cool as Doc Brown's flying DeLorean in Back to the Future.


Related: Elon Musk: 'Maybe We'll Make a Flying Car, Just For Fun'
Kim Lachance Shandrow

Former West Coast Editor

Kim Lachance Shandrow is the former West Coast editor at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was a commerce columnist at Los Angeles CityBeat, a news producer at MSNBC and KNBC in Los Angeles and a frequent contributor to the Los Angeles Times. She has also written for Government Technology magazine, LA Yoga magazine, the Lowell Sun newspaper, HealthCentral.com, PsychCentral.com and the former U.S. Surgeon General, Dr. C. Everett Coop. Follow her on Twitter at @Lashandrow. You can also follow her on Facebook here

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Buying / Investing in Business

Big Investors Are Betting on This 'Unlisted' Stock

You can join them as an early-stage investor as this company disrupts a $1.3T market.

By StackCommerce
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Science & Technology

How I Went From Side Hustle to 7 Figures in 12 Months Using These 4 AI Tools (No Tech Skills Needed)

Go from side hustle to seven figures in 12 months — without hiring a team or learning to code.

By Ben Angel
Business News

Microsoft's Return-to-Office Mandate Is 'Necessary for Innovation,' CEO Says at All-Employee Town Hall

The return-to-office policy is expected to affect all Microsoft corporate employees in the U.S. and abroad and begins in February.

By Erin Davis
Buying / Investing in Business

From a $120M Acquisition to a $1.3T Market

Co-ownership is creating big opportunities for entrepreneurs.

By StackCommerce
Growing a Business

5 Principles for Building a Business That Thrives When the Economy Doesn't

These five principles helped me grow my business during one of the worst recessions in our lifetimes.

By Mike Feazel