Ridesharing Apps

Shuddle, the Ridesharing Service for Kiddos and Grandparents, Raises $10 Million

Shuddle, the Ridesharing Service for Kiddos and Grandparents, Raises $10 Million
Image credit: Shuddle
Shuddle CEO Nick Allen was a co-founder of the Uber and Lyft ridesharing competitor Sidecar.
Senior Entrepreneurship Writer at CNBC
2 min read

Soccer practice for one kiddo. Band practice for the other. The dentist for you. The physician for your mom, who can’t drive herself.

Wednesdays can feel like a finely tuned game of Jenga -- which is exactly the appeal of family-focused ridesharing startup Shuddle. The San Francisco-based company, specifically designed to chauffeur children, announced today that it has raised $9.6 million in its Series A round. In total, Shuddle has raised $12 million so far.

“Nearly every parent struggles with getting their kid(s) from point A to point B because they often need to be in two places at once. Shuddle solves this problem,” said Steve Schlafman, Principal at RRE Ventures, the VC house that led the deal, in the statement announcing the funding raise.

That may be true. But hoisting your children and grandparents into the car of a stranger is a tall ask with a lot of potential pitfalls.

To address concerns, Shuddle has specifically tailored insurance for its drivers to be able to carry minors. Also, drivers have to pass a stringent verification and screening process.

The startup launched in San Francisco and is currently operating within the Bay area and has 200 female drivers as part of its network. Shuddle CEO Nick Allen was a co-founder of the Uber and Lyft ridesharing competitor Sidecar.

