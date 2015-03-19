My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Tesla

After Year-Long Ban, Tesla Is Back in New Jersey

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
After Year-Long Ban, Tesla Is Back in New Jersey
Image credit: Tesla Motors
Reporter
2 min read

After a year-long battle, Tesla is back in New Jersey.

On Wednesday, New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie signed a bill that allows Tesla and other zero-emission cars to be sold directly to consumers.

The measure comes about a year after the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission voted that all new-car dealers needed a franchise agreement to sell vehicles in the state. As Tesla uses the direct sales model, serving both as the manufacturer and distributor of its electronic cars, the company was essentially banned from selling in New Jersey.

Related:Tesla's Direct-Sales Model Banned in New Jersey

For the past year, Tesla fought the decision in New Jersey and other states (such as Texas and Michigan) where the company has faced similar bans. While auto franchisees argue that the direct sales model gives Tesla an unfair advantage and fails to offer proper customer protection, CEO Elon Musk has dismissed these criticisms as self-involved attempts to reduce competition.

Musk has maintained that the direct sales model is vital for Tesla, as the company is still growing and presents a potential conflict of interest between selling gasoline and electric cars in auto franchises. However, some industry professionals believe that as Tesla gets bigger and exits "startup mode," the company may adopt a hybrid business model that allows the company to franchise on a state-by-state basis or adjust to meet certain aspects of existing auto franchise regulations. Ultimately, if other states follow New Jersey's lead and make legal adjustments for Tesla's benefit, a new business model may not be necessary for the electric car company to continue to grow. 

Related: Will Tesla Have to Franchise?

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Franchise Bible

Franchise Bible

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Ready For Anything

Tesla to Offer Its Own 'More Compelling' Insurance Product

Tesla

Tesla Promises 'One Million Robo-Taxis' in 2020

Tesla

Tesla Stops Selling $35,000 Model 3 Online