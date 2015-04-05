Twitter

Browser Extension Reminds You To Think Before You Tweet

Browser Extension Reminds You To Think Before You Tweet
Image credit: Twitter
Entrepreneur Staff
1 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Twitter has been a springboard to demand social justice, share international affairs and promote political campaigns. When then-Senator Barack Obama campaigned to become President of the United States, his strategy included social media and Twitter was among the platforms used.

While we applaud the triumphs and positive outcomes from interaction on Twitter, sometimes 140 characters can go terribly wrong. To help keep us all in line, Carnegie Mellon professor, Paolo Pedercini, created a browser extension that changes Twitter’s text field prompt from “What’s happening?” to “Remember: you are always one tweet away from being fired.”

The new browser extension is intended to remind tweeps that it only takes one bad tweet to do irreparable damage.

