Technology

Get A Grip: HTC Has A Hold On You

Get A Grip: HTC Has A Hold On You
Image credit: HTC
HTC Grip
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

HTC has unveiled the HTC Grip, a fitness tracker designed for serious athletes. Through a partnership with Under Armor, UA Record, the world’s largest digital health and fitness community, is integrated for accurate tracking across a number of sports and activities.

Image credit: HTC

Compatible with Android and iOS devices, HTC Grip allows you to see incoming call and message notifications as well as realtime stats. There’s something for the music lovers, too- manage your playlists directly from the device and get the motivation you need to power through a workout. HTC Grip has a 1.8 inch PMOLED display, and since the device is waterproof, you’re able to easily track every step from your workout to the shower and beyond.

