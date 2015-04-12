Get A Grip: HTC Has A Hold On You

April 12, 2015 1 min read

HTC has unveiled the HTC Grip, a fitness tracker designed for serious athletes. Through a partnership with Under Armor, UA Record, the world’s largest digital health and fitness community, is integrated for accurate tracking across a number of sports and activities.

Compatible with Android and iOS devices, HTC Grip allows you to see incoming call and message notifications as well as realtime stats. There’s something for the music lovers, too- manage your playlists directly from the device and get the motivation you need to power through a workout. HTC Grip has a 1.8 inch PMOLED display, and since the device is waterproof, you’re able to easily track every step from your workout to the shower and beyond.