The History of Shark Tank (Infographic)

May 3, 2015 2 min read

Shark Tank is now airing the last episodes of its sixth season, but there’s a lot you might not know -- or might not remember -- about the show, which premiered on ABC in 2009 to more than 4 million viewers.

Did you know, for example, that both Japan and England had versions of the show before it ever aired in the U.S.? Tigers of Money premiered in Japan in 2004, while Dragons’ Den aired in Manchester the following year. While the animal imagery is different, the concept is the same.

Moreover, while the chemistry of the current cast of investors seems natural and instantaneous, it took some finagling to achieve. Mark Cuban didn’t start swimming with the sharks until season 2, when he replaced media mogul Kevin Harrington, and Lori Greiner started as a guest in the third season. She didn’t become a part of the main cast until season four.

Check out the infographic below, compiled by patent marketplace Idea Buyer and 3-D printing company Engineering Inventions to learn more about the Shark Tank phenomenon, like when it was nominated for an Emmy and where it’s headed next.

