My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Shark Tank

The History of Shark Tank (Infographic)

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
The History of Shark Tank (Infographic)
Image credit: REUTERS | Gus Ruelas
Robert Herjavec, Lori Greiner and Daymond John take part in a panel discussion.
Assistant Editor, Contributed Content
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Shark Tank is now airing the last episodes of its sixth season, but there’s a lot you might not know -- or might not remember -- about the show, which premiered on ABC in 2009 to more than 4 million viewers.

Did you know, for example, that both Japan and England had versions of the show before it ever aired in the U.S.? Tigers of Money premiered in Japan in 2004, while Dragons’ Den aired in Manchester the following year. While the animal imagery is different, the concept is the same.

Moreover, while the chemistry of the current cast of investors seems natural and instantaneous, it took some finagling to achieve. Mark Cuban didn’t start swimming with the sharks until season 2, when he replaced media mogul Kevin Harrington, and Lori Greiner started as a guest in the third season. She didn’t become a part of the main cast until season four.

Check out the infographic below, compiled by patent marketplace Idea Buyer and 3-D printing company Engineering Inventions to learn more about the Shark Tank phenomenon, like when it was nominated for an Emmy and where it’s headed next.

Related: Shark Tank's Lori Greiner on the Importance of Mentorship

Click to Enlarge

The History of Shark Tank (Infographic)

 

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert David Meltzer
David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Shark Tank

What Happens After You Go on 'Shark Tank' and Get an Offer?

Ready For Anything

All 7 Shark Tank Stars Share Tips on How to Become a Millionaire

Shark Tank

How to Win on 'Shark Tank'