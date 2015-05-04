My Queue

National Small Business Week

What It Takes to Be a Small-Business Owner (Infographic)

What It Takes to Be a Small-Business Owner (Infographic)
Image credit: jmsilva59 | Foap
Former Staff Writer
1 min read

Being a small-business owner isn't easy, but an overwhelming majority of entrepreneurs wouldn’t have it any other way.

While small-business owners cite “having to wear so many hats” and “finding new customers” as their biggest concerns, according to the below infographic courtesy of online marketing company Constant Contact, a whopping 84 percent said that, if given the opportunity, they would start up all over again. The “ability to pursue their passion” and the freedom that an entrepreneurial lifestyle allows are their biggest motivators, they said.

And that’s a good thing, because small business continues to contribute to the global economy in huge ways. Roughly half of all U.S. jobs are provided by companies of less than 500 employees, and 54 percent of U.S. sales happen at small businesses. Additionally, small businesses donate 250 percent more than larger corporations to nonprofits and other charities.

For additional stats, check out the infographic below.

What It Takes to Be a Small-Business Owner (Infographic)

Related: What Inspires Entrepreneurs to Work as Hard as They Do

