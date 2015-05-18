My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Small Business Heroes

Where Do You Find Your Marketing Talent?

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Guest Writer
Marketing Consultant
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

As an entrepreneur and new business owner, you need to devote yourself first to getting your product or service ready to sell -- and then quickly making money. But, along the way, you also need to decide: Should you think about hiring someone to do your marketing right away, or wait to see how business goes?

Related: 5 Tips for Hiring an All-Star Marketing Team

We asked a network of Princeton alumni entrepreneurs when they themselves started to focus on marketing their business, and not just selling. Here, they told us, is they found their marketing talent.

They are the marketing talent!

Two of the alums said that they are the marketing talent for their organizations. Robin Resch of the Robin Resch Studio, pointed out, “I am a one-woman show, so my skills stand out and are always developing.” Harriet Donnelly of e5marketing, which provides marketing support for a Princeton entrepreneur, noted that, “We are the marketing talent. New people are brought in on project work at first and offered a job if they fit in with everyone else and care about the work they produce.”

Networking

Many shared their belief that networking is a great source of marketing talent, and that networking sources might range from local universities to contacts provided by the Enterprise Development Corporation (EDC), a nonprofit advisory and support group for entrepreneurs. As a business school professor, I also encourage my students to take on marketing projects for local startups. That provides them a means of putting their new skills to use and at the same time helping a new entrepreneur. We encourage our colleagues to rely on their trust networks, meaning people who are already trusted colleagues, to offer advice and help.

Recruit talented, trustworthy friends

One entrepreneur, Maximilian Huc of GoJobio, noted that his marketing talent is, simply . . a friend. “I was lucky enough to having a friend hop on board who is the 'marketing talent,' and I honestly don't know what I would have done to fill his position if he had not,” Huc told us. Clearly, it pays to have talented friends that you can trust.

Related: Connecting Brands With Cheap, Fresh and Creative Talent 

All of the above

Finally, one alum entrepreneur, Austin Lewis Hollimon, of Commit Youth, said that a co-founder of his had the requisite marketing talent, and that they then continued to use their networks to expand their marketing capabilities. “Marketing talent is something we're always looking to expand upon.  Fortunately, we have a co-founder with experience in marketing for the Philadelphia '76ers," Hollimon said.  "Based upon his contacts and our connection to a Princeton alumna, Maisha Walker, we are consistently in contact with leaders in the marketing industry, and we use their advice to help us grow.”

The lesson? Marketing talent is all around you. When you are ready to take that next step, you’ll know where to find it!

Related: 50 Favorite Online-Marketing Influencers of 2014

More from Entrepreneur

Corene Summers helps clients advancing their health, careers and lives overall through reducing stress, tension and optimizing sleep.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From
The Digital Marketing Handbook

The Digital Marketing Handbook

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Small Business Heroes

5 Trends Creating Big Opportunities for Entrepreneurs

Small Business Heroes

Increase Your Direct Mail Campaign Results Using Holidays

Small Business Heroes

12 Simple Ways Restaurants Can Increase Revenue