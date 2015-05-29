13 Inspiring Quotes on Overcoming Roadblocks

May 29, 2015 5 min read

Entrepreneurship is one of the most rewarding professions in the world, but it isn't easy. We are determined and ready to take on the world, but sometimes there are roadblocks that seem impossible to overcome. That is the break it or break it point that causes too many entrepreneurs to give up.

Here is advice from 13 inspiring entrepreneurs on how to overcome roadblocks and build a business and life you love.

1. "I don’t try to brush failure under the rug or run away from my losses. I learn from them. Life’s greatest lessons are gained from our losses -- if we approach them the right way. Mistakes are acceptable as long as the damage isn’t too great. Or as they say in Texas, “It doesn’t matter how much milk you spill as long as you don’t lose your cow!” (reference John Maxwell)" Jevonnah R. Ellison.

2. "Take a Break. Breathe. Look at it from fresh eyes and then ask a mentor if you're still stuck." Dale Thomas Vaughn

3. "I have a list I reference called "the once impossible list." It's filled with things that I once thought felt impossible (running a 5k, getting into a healthy relationship, getting my master's degree, sitting on a plane for 18 hours, etc.). It's a great reminder that I've had the feeling before, but look what I did anyway!" Chelsea Turner Avery

4. "Get unstuck quickly. Do something that will get you a small win. That builds momentum and gives you the confidence to make bigger and wiser decisions." Hani Mourra

5. "I think it is super important to back up and get counsel. Nothing like banging your head against a wall when a wise mentor, coach, or friend can show you an open door." Zech Newman

6. "You overcome roadblocks by first identifying the roadblock. Assess the situation, the roadblock, and then look at your options to bypass it. Focusing on overcoming the roadblock can consume so much energy that you are depleted in finding ways around it. Roadblocks can lead to very creative solutions that you would not have thought about had it not been there." Kingsley Grant

7. "I think of them as speed bumps instead of roadblocks. Just a minor delay to get me over the hump on the highway to my dreams. You never know the things you might see if you slow down on your journey so you can learn and enjoy the moments." Michelle Colon-Johnson

8. "I write goal lists! I set big goals, then break them down into small tasks that I need to accomplish to achieve the larger goal. If each task has smaller tasks, I bullet them down. The point is to keep breaking down larger tasks into small, easy ones and complete each task to prevent me from getting overwhelmed!" Michael Wayne

9. "Honestly, I've found the best way to overcome roadblocks is to ask for help humbly and with an open mind. Someone might have advice I can use, a connection that could bring new leads, or just the right word of understanding to help bolster my spirit as I persevere. My success as an entrepreneur has come in large part because kind, wise people heard my struggles and gave me the benefit of their experience." Andi Cumbo-Floyd

10. "Roadblocks, by definition only block the road if you stop and let them. Action, action, action! Roadblocks don't block you from going left, right, over or under. Assess your options, come up with more options, don't stop, and stay focused on the actions you need to take on your journey. Keep true to your why, and you will find a way around." Mary Kathryn Johnson

11. "I literally walk off. I find when I am trying too hard to move the roadblock or blow it up, that it just gets worse. I walk away and deliberately put it out of my mind for a while and concentrate on things that feed my soul. When I am ready to address it again, I turn the problem over to my sub-conscious for review and the answer is always there at 3:18 am in the morning. Without fail!" Denise Griffitts

12. "Go back to the basics and take massive action. What brought you success in the past (adding value to others, solving a problem, giving great service) will work again. You can't control what got you stuck, but you can take so much action that something has to give. Roadblocks don't move themselves. You have to either move them yourself or create enough momentum to blow through them." Jimmy Burgess

13. "No entrepreneur would ever trade safety for his freedom. We scratch, claw, run, jump, sacrifice to achieve this freedom. If a road block is defined as someone or something keeping us from our freedom, then out it goes. Stay focused on achieving freedom, and then there are no road blocks -- only the road that led us to our destination." Matt Ledgerwood

Thank you to these entrepreneurs for the inspiration and practical advice we all can use to take our business to the next level.

