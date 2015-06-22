Rebranding? Don't Forget Your Mobile Strategy

June 22, 2015 5 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Mobile is no longer a by-product of the overall digital master plan and needs to be part of all rebranding strategies.

When a company decides to rebrand -- whether it’s to stand out from competitors, eliminate a negative image, boost sales or introduce new features -- it’s always a crucial rite of passage. And with everything going mobile, a company’s mobile strategy plays an integral role in the process

Below are five mobile marketing questions each marketer should ask themselves before embarking on a rebranding journey.

1. Do I now need an app?

The reason this question is so important is because the answer to it could very well be no -- apps simply aren’t the best fit for every single company out there. So, when do you need an app? When you can offer mobile users a refined, well-rounded experience that correlates with your brand’s essence. The app should keep users constantly engaged and become another platform through which they can interact with the brand.

Related: What They Haven't Told You About Mobile-First Marketing

On the flip side, when should you kill your app? Since many brands jump into launching an app just for the sake of having one, without thinking of the added value it would offer users, there are many apps out there that actually lack a real purpose. The best indication that your app isn’t worth your time and money is if it features the exact same content that’s displayed on your mobile site.

2. What should your website look like on mobile?

When it comes to your website, chances are most of your audience will access it via their mobile device. In fact, just last month, mobile Internet use surpassed that of desktop. And let’s face it, in 2015 there’s nothing more embarrassing and annoying than having a site that looks awkward on the mobile screen.

The bottom line is that the answer to this question will almost always be “go responsive," since it’s extremely difficult for brands to establish a mobile presence and not miss out on a significant market share without a responsive site. Even brands that have a mobile app must ensure that their website is mobile-friendly (especially after Google’s mobilegeddon) because not all consumers will download the app and continue to visit the company website using their mobile devices.

3. Should your brand speak a different language to its mobile users?

Most users feel that mobile apps and responsive sites are the most efficient way to interact with brands, but if companies want to form an even deeper connection with consumers, they should “speak” to them in the right language.

In a rebranding process, many brands change their logo or name in order to reflect a new identity. This new identity will most likely attempt to promote fresh new values and characteristics, and therefore, the language used by the brand should reflect this new “personality." A great way to implement this strategy is in a mobile app, especially with push notifications that address users in a relatable tone.

Related: 4 Critical Things Every Business Must Know About Mobile Marketing

4. Am I targeting the right audience?

When a company rebrands, chances are its target audience isn’t going to remain exactly the same. It’s a great opportunity to narrow down your audience and be even more specific about those you’re trying to attract. The same goes for your mobile marketing strategy: Your new brand’s audience definition should also apply in your mobile ad targeting.

In fact, mobile is the perfect platform for brands who want to test different groups as potential target audiences. The targeting options are very specific and brands can A/B test countless messages to see what works before officially adopting it as part of their overall strategy.

5. Should I run an aggressive marketing campaign to introduce the new concept?

If you’re changing your logo, name or slogan, you should do everything in your power to educate the market and ensure that those changes translate well to the public and transmit the message you set out to portray. A great way to do this is through an aggressive mobile advertising campaign that aligns with your new brand messaging.

Last year Airbnb decided that the public’s perception of their brand was not exactly aligned with their initial vision so they rolled out a new logo: the “Belo," a symbol that means “belonging." Their global brand strategy then shifted to correlate with the essence of “belonging,” all of which was reflected in the website, mobile app, and interface. When the company introduced its new logo, instead of users resonating with the new concept of belonging anywhere in the world, the brand received endless backlash for its “weird” and “ugly” new logo.

The lesson marketers can draw from this is to educate the public about their company’s new image BEFORE negative feedback starts. Mobile marketing is a great way to do that. Rolling out a massive launch campaign that presents the audience with the company’s new logo, messaging or colors in a straight-forward fashion, can walk people through step by step towards comprehending the new concept and set the ground for a successful rebranding campaign.

Related: Tweak Your Mobile Marketing With These Can't-Miss Strategies