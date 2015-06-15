My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Uber

Taxi App War: Uber's Competitor in China Raises $1.5 Billion

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Taxi App War: Uber's Competitor in China Raises $1.5 Billion
Image credit: Reuters | Kai Pfaffenbach
Senior Entrepreneurship Writer at CNBC
2 min read

Uber has been scaling the ranks of the ride-hailing world in the U.S. But it’s looking like the company may have met its match in China.

The largest and most formidable Uber competitor in China, Didi Kuaidi, is raising $1.5 billion, according to a report from Reuters. The raise is based on a valuation of the newly merged company at between $12 billion and $15 billion. In February, Didi Dache and another ride-hailing service, Kuaidi Dache, merged under the name Didi Kuaidi.   

The news of the Didi Kuaidi raise comes just days after the Financial Times leaked investor documents from Uber indicating that the San Francisco-based giant was looking to put $1 billion toward conquering the market in China in 2015.

Related: 5 Entrepreneurial Lessons From Uber on Its 5-Year Anniversary

Uber is available in more than 300 cities and nearly 60 countries, but the investor letter from founder and CEO Travis Kalanick makes it sound as though everything so far has been child’s play compared to the growth expected in China.

UberChina launched in February 2014 and the ridesharing option, People’s Uber, similar to the UberX option available here in the U.S., launched in October. Uber says it is completing one million trips per day in China. To put that in perspective, Uber says that at nine months into operation in the Chinese city of Chengdu, Uber completed 479 times the number of rides that Uber had completed in New York City nine months into the company’s launch in the Big Apple.

Related: Lyft CMO: Uber Is the Wal-Mart of Transportation. We Aren't.

“To put it frankly, China represents one of the largest untapped opportunities for Uber, potentially larger than the U.S.,” Kalanick wrote in the letter to investors.  “Success in China, however, takes commitment over the long haul and a strong will, coupled with a unique understanding of the differences in China.”

Kalanick says that Uber will compete aggressively to win in the Chinese rides-hailing markets. “We at Uber pride ourselves on being fierce and principled competitors -- we plan to succeed by continuing to win the hearts and minds of riders and drivers with a superior product experience.”

Related: Finland's Capital Wants to Do Away With Car Ownership

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert David Meltzer
David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Uber

Uber Will Test Its Flying Taxis in Melbourne

Uber

Uber Copter's $200 Flights Launch in NYC on July 9th

Uber

Avoid Chatty Drivers With Uber Black 'Quiet Mode'